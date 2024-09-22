US returns 297 'illegally trafficked' Indian antiquities to India during PM Modi's visit

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden

PM Modi US visit: During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States, 297 "illegally trafficked" antiquities were handed over to India. This takes the total number of antiquities recovered by India since 2014 to 640. The total number of antiquities returned from the USA alone will be 578.

The illicit trafficking of cultural property is a longstanding issue that has affected many cultures and countries throughout history. India has been particularly affected by this issue and a large number of antiquities have been smuggled out of the country.

PM Modi thanks US President Joe Biden

Prime Minister Modi thanked US President Joe Biden for returning 297 antiquities that were trafficked from India. In an X post, PM Modi said, "Deepening cultural connect and strengthening the fight against illicit trafficking of cultural properties. I am extremely grateful to President Biden and the US Government for ensuring the return of 297 invaluable antiquities to India."

Antiquities handed over to India

The antiquities belong to a time period spanning almost 4000 years, from 2000 BCE – 1900 CE and have origins in different parts of India. Majority of the antiquities are terracotta artefacts from Eastern India, while others are made in stone, metal, wood and ivory and belong to different parts of the country. Some of the notable antiquities handed over are:

Apsara in sandstone from Central India belonging to 10-11th century CE;

Jain Tirthankar in bronze from Central India belonging to 15-16th century CE;

Terracotta vase from Eastern India belonging to 3-4th century CE;

Stone Sculpture from South India belonging to 1st century BCE-1st century CE;

Lord Ganesh in Bronze from South India belonging to 17-18th century CE;

Standing Lord Buddha in sandstone from North India belonging 15-16th century CE;

Lord Vishnu in Bronze from Eastern India belonging to 17-18th century CE;

Anthropomorphic figure in copper from North India belonging to 2000-1800 BCE;

Lord Krishna in bronze from South India belonging to 17-18th century CE,

Lord Karthikeya in granite from South India belonging to 13-14th century CE.

157 antiquities returned in 2021 during PM's visit

Apart from the current visit, the earlier visits of PM Modi to the USA have also been particularly fruitful in return of antiquities to India. During PM Modi's visit to the US in 2021, 157 antiquities were handed over by the US government, including the exquisite bronze Nataraja statue from the 12th century CE. Also, a few days after the PM's US visit in 2023, 105 antiquities were returned to India.



India's successful recoveries extend beyond the USA, with 16 artefacts being returned from the UK, and 40 from Australia among others. In stark contrast, only one artefacts was returned to India between 2004-2013.

Further, in July 2024, on the sidelines of the 46th World Heritage Committee in New Delhi, India and the United States signed the first ever 'Cultural Property Agreement' to prevent and curb the illicit trafficking of antiquities from India to the USA.



The spectacular achievement over the last ten years demonstrates the government's resolve to reclaim India's stolen treasures and preserve its cultural heritage for future generations. PM Modi's personal bond with global leaders has played a pivotal role in securing these returns. His proactive approach has led to the recovery of significant artefacts, including revered sculptures and idols, reaffirming India's cultural identity.

