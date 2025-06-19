US resumes visas for foreign students, adds new social media vetting requirement The Trump administration last month temporarily halted the scheduling of new visa interviews for foreign students hoping to study in the US.

Washington:

The US State Department announced on Wednesday that it is resuming the previously suspended process for foreign nationals applying for student visas. However, as part of enhanced security measures, all applicants will now be required to provide access to their social media accounts for official review.

Social media vetting will ensure the screening of every single person

Under new guidelines, the department said that consular officers will closely examine applicants' social media activity for any posts or messages that could be interpreted as hostile toward the United States, specifically its government, cultural values, institutions, or founding principles.

"The increased social media vetting will ensure we are properly screening every single person trying to come to our country," the department said in a statement.

In a notice made public Wednesday, the department said it had rescinded its May suspension of student visa processing but said new applicants who refuse to set their social media accounts to “public” and allow them to be reviewed may be rejected. It said a refusal to do so could be a sign they are trying to evade the requirement or hide their online activity.

Trump administration had halted visa interviews

Students across the globe have been waiting anxiously for US consulates to resume visa interview appointments, as time is running out for them to finalise travel plans and secure housing before the upcoming academic year begins.

On Wednesday afternoon, a 27-year-old Ph.D. student in Toronto was able to secure an appointment for a visa interview next week. The student, a Chinese national, hopes to travel to the U.S. for a research intern position that would start in late July. "I'm really relieved," said the student, who spoke on condition of being identified only by his surname, Chen, because he was concerned about being targeted. "I've been refreshing the website couple of times every day."

Students from countries like China, India, Mexico, and the Philippines have taken to social media to share that they are actively monitoring visa appointment websites and closely following US State Department press briefings. They are hoping for any updates on when visa interview slots will reopen, as they race against time to prepare for the upcoming academic year.

