US: Republican leader sparks outrage for calling Hanuman 'false deity' over 90-foot statue Texas Republican Alexander Duncan faces widespread backlash for calling Lord Hanuman a "false god" and opposing the 90-foot Statue of Union in Texas, sparking a heated debate on religious tolerance and freedom.

New Delhi:

A Texas Republican leader, Alexander Duncan, has ignited widespread backlash after branding Lord Hanuman, a revered Hindu deity, as a "false god" and opposing the construction of a 90-foot statue of Hanuman—known as the ‘Statue of Union’—in Sugar Land, Texas. Duncan’s remarks, calling the United States a "Christian nation" and rejecting the statue, have drawn sharp criticism from the Hindu community and advocates of religious freedom.

Duncan's controversial remarks condemning Hanuman Statue

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Duncan questioned the presence of the statue at the Shri Ashtalakshmi Temple, stating, "Why are we allowing a false statue of a false Hindu God to be here in Texas? We are a CHRISTIAN nation." He further reinforced his stance by quoting biblical verses from Exodus 20:3-4, warning against idol worship and urging exclusive devotion to the Christian God. Duncan, a Senate candidate aligned with Donald Trump's Republican Party, also cited Romans 1:25, condemning idol worshippers as having "traded the truth about God for a lie."

Backlash from Hindu community and religious freedom advocates

Duncan’s inflammatory statements drew immediate outrage. The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) condemned his remarks as “anti-Hindu and inflammatory,” filing a formal complaint with the Texas Republican Party. HAF accused Duncan of violating the party’s own anti-discrimination guidelines and disrespecting the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause, which guarantees freedom of religion.

Social media users also criticised Duncan for his narrow religious view in a diverse, secular country. One user, Jordan Crowder, reminded him that Hinduism predates Christianity by thousands of years and has influenced Christian traditions. Others emphasised that the US Constitution protects the right to practice any religion peacefully.

On Duncan’s post, several netizens reminded him that the constitution of US gives them the freedom to practice any religion. “Just because you're not Hindu, doesn't make it false. The Vedas were written almost 2000 years before Jesus walked the earth and are extraordinary texts. And there's obvious influences on Christianity...so it would be wise to honor and research the 'religion' that predates and influences yours,” a user wrote.

“We are a nation full of people who hold different religious beliefs. It’s called freedom of religion. If the followers of a religion are not harming or oppressing others then their religon is protected under our US constitution,” another added.

A third said, "As of May 2025, there are approximately 34,405 churches in India, according to a comprehensive directory of religious establishments. This figure represents a 6.06% increase from 2023 and includes a wide range of Christian denominations, with the majority (about 98%) operating as independent or single-owner congregations."

About the 'Statue of Union'

Unveiled in August 2024, the Statue of Union is North America's tallest Hanuman statue at 90 feet. It was envisioned by Sri Chinnajeeyar Swamiji and represents Hanuman’s legendary strength, devotion, and role in uniting Lord Ram with Sita. The statue serves as a spiritual symbol promoting peace, hope, and devotion for future generations.

Debate over religious tolerance continues

Duncan’s remarks have reignited debate over religious tolerance and pluralism in the US While he asserts a Christian identity for the nation, advocates insist that America’s strength lies in its diversity and constitutional protection of all faiths—calling for respect and harmony among all religious communities.