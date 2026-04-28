US rejects Iran's 'conditional' plan to reopen Strait of Hormuz as second round of talks hit impasse

Washington:

The United States has dismissed a reported proposal from Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz under specific conditions, calling it unacceptable to both Washington and the wider international community.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio made the remarks during a Monday interview with Fox News. He criticised Tehran’s apparent position, saying it conflicts with the global understanding of how such international waterways should operate.

Rubio suggested that Iran’s idea of reopening the strait comes with strict control measures. "What they mean by opening the straits is, yes, the straits are open, as long as you coordinate with Iran, get our permission, or we'll blow you up and you pay us," he said.

He stressed that such conditions cannot be accepted, noting that the waterway is internationally recognised and should remain free for global use. "That's not opening the straits. Those are international waterways. They cannot normalise, nor can we tolerate them trying to normalise, a system in which the Iranians decide who gets to use the waterways," Rubio said.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical shipping routes, particularly for oil transport. Any restrictions or tensions in the area often raise concerns across global markets and among international powers.

Iran has reportedly conveyed a proposal to the United States via Pakistan, suggesting that restrictions on maritime activity be lifted and normal shipping operations restored before tackling more complex issues such as nuclear negotiations, according to Axios, which cited a U.S. official.

Iran-US talks in doldrums

Meanwhile, the second round of talks in Pakistan remains stalled, with both sides continuing to disagree on a wide range of key issues. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicated to mediators that there is still no unified position within Iran on how to respond to US demands. This lack of internal consensus has contributed to slower progress in the discussions.

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