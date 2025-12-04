US rebukes radical Islam amid 'atrocities' against Christians in Nigeria, plans visa curbs State secretary Rubio said these radical groups can do anything, including acts of terrorism and assassinations, to establish their dominance across cultures and societies.

Washington:

US State Secretary Marco Rubio on Wednesday cautioned that the ambition of radical Islam to “control more territories and people” poses an “imminent threat” to global security. His statement came amid reports of atrocities and ‘mass killings’ of Christians by radical Islamic terrorists, Fulani ethnic militias, and others in Nigeria.

Rubio said that the United States will move to limit visas for individuals who “direct, authorise, fund or support violence against Christians” in Nigeria and in other regions.

"Radical Islam has shown that their desire is not simply to occupy one part of the world and be happy with their own little caliphate; they want to expand. It's revolutionary in its nature. It seeks to expand and control more territories and more people. That's a clear and imminent threat to the world and to the broader West, but especially the United States, which they identify as the chief source of evil on the planet," ANI quoted him as saying in an interview with Fox News.

Radical groups spreading terror to gain dominance

The state secretary said these radical groups can do anything, including acts of terrorism and assassinations, to establish their dominance across cultures and societies.

"Radical Islam has designs, openly, on the West, on the United States, on Europe. We've seen that progress there as well. And they are prepared to conduct acts of terrorism - in the case of Iran, nation-state actions, assassinations, murders, you name it. Whatever it takes for them to gain their influence and ultimately their domination of different cultures and societies," he said.

Trump’s ‘military action’ warning for Nigeria

Earlier, US President Donald Trump issued a warning that Washington could consider military action against Nigeria over alleged attacks and killings of Christians in the country.

The statement came after US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth posted on social media on Friday saying he had met Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and his team to discuss ‘horrific violence’ against Christians in their country.