US reacts over Rahul Gandhi's 'China, Pakistan closer due to PM Modi's policies' remark in Parliament

Rahul had said China, Pakistan have come closer due to PM Modi's policies

Union ministers have slammed Rahul, saying he needs 'history lessons'

Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha speech: The United States has reacted over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks in Lok Sabha that Pakistan and China have come closer due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price categorically said that Washington would not 'endorse' such statement. "I'll leave it to Pakistanis and PRC (People's Republic of China) to speak to their relationship. I certainly won't endorse those remarks," Price said during a regular White House press briefing.

Speaking in Lok Sabha on Wednesday on the Motion of Thanks on President's address during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi the present government's stand on China and Pakistan worked only to bring the two neighbouring countries together to work against India.

"The single biggest strategic goal of India has been to keep China and Pakistan apart.But what you have done is brought them together.You have committed the single biggest crime you can commit against the people of India. China has a plan," the Wayanad MP said.

"The foundation of their (China and Pakistan) plan has been put in place in Doklam and Ladakh. This is a serious threat to India. We have made a huge strategic mistake in J&K and in our foreign policy," he went on to add.

Shortly after Rahul Gandhi's speech, Union ministers slammed the former Congress president. While External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Rahul Gandhi needs some 'history lessons', Law Minister Kiren Rijiju seeking an apology from the Congress leader.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi called Gandhi a "confused and mindless" leader who is all "praise" for China.

(With inputs from agencies)

