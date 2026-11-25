The United States has proposed tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods as part of President Donald Trump's latest push to curb what Washington describes as excess industrial capacity among major trading partners.
India is among seven countries facing the proposed tariff rate under the United States Trade Representative's (USTR) latest plan, alongside Cambodia, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan and Thailand, according to an official statement.
The USTR has also proposed different tariff rates for other trading partners, with Vietnam facing tariffs of up to 35 per cent and China facing rates of up to 40 per cent.
It has also proposed tariffs of up to 20 per cent for Bangladesh, the European Union (EU), Japan, Switzerland and Singapore. 18 per cent levies have been proposed for Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Bangladesh.
For South Korea, Taiwan, the EU, Japan and Switzerland, the proposed cap is 15 per cent, net of Most Favoured Nation (MFN) duties.
India and Vietnam are among the countries that have yet to finalise trade agreements with Washington. A senior US official indicated that the proposed tariffs could speed up negotiations, potentially paving the way for more agreements to be finalised at the G20 Leaders' Summit in Miami in December.
Why fresh tariffs from US again?
The proposed tariffs follow an eight-month investigation by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) under Section 301 into alleged unfair trade practices by 16 trading partners. Mexico and Norway have been excluded from the proposed measures for now.
Citing Reuters, ANI quoted a senior US official as saying that Washington had concluded that these trading partners "creates, sustains, or contributes to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors through various acts, policies, and practices that we find to be unreasonable and burden or restrict US commerce."
China faces highest levies
China is expected to face the highest overall tariff burden, with the proposed 20 per cent duties on excess industrial capacity coming on top of tariffs of around 25 per cent imposed during US President Donald Trump's first term.
However, the proposed duties will not be imposed on top of the 10 per cent or 12.5 per cent tariffs introduced in July over allegations of inadequate enforcement of anti-forced labour laws.
The US official also said the proposed tariffs would remain within the limits agreed upon under existing trade agreements. These include a 15 per cent tariff ceiling for the European Union, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, and a 19 per cent ceiling for Malaysia.
The specific tariff rates for individual trading partners were expected to be published in a US Federal Register notice on Wednesday.
Tariffs may come into effect in January 2027
The proposed measures will undergo a public notice and comment period, along with a hearing, before coming into effect. The US official indicated that implementation could extend into January 2027.
The Trump administration has particularly accused China of flooding global markets with steel, aluminium, electric vehicles, solar products and other manufactured goods through excess production capacity.
China has rejected the allegations, maintaining that its exports reflect its competitive advantages, Reuters reported.
With ANI inputs
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