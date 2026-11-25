The United States has proposed tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods as part of President Donald Trump's latest push to curb what Washington describes as excess industrial capacity among major trading partners.

India is among seven countries facing the proposed tariff rate under the United States Trade Representative's (USTR) latest plan, alongside Cambodia, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan and Thailand, according to an official statement.

The USTR has also proposed different tariff rates for other trading partners, with Vietnam facing tariffs of up to 35 per cent and China facing rates of up to 40 per cent.

It has also proposed tariffs of up to 20 per cent for Bangladesh, the European Union (EU), Japan, Switzerland and Singapore. 18 per cent levies have been proposed for Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Bangladesh.

For South Korea, Taiwan, the EU, Japan and Switzerland, the proposed cap is 15 per cent, net of Most Favoured Nation (MFN) duties.

India and Vietnam are among the countries that have yet to finalise trade agreements with Washington. A senior US official indicated that the proposed tariffs could speed up negotiations, potentially paving the way for more agreements to be finalised at the G20 Leaders' Summit in Miami in December.

Why fresh tariffs from US again?