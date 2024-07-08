Biden's future doubtful? Five Democratic lawmakers raise voices for his exit from US presidential race

Follow us on Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden

US presidential election 2024: Trouble appears to mount on US President Joe Biden as voices within the Democratic lawmakers gain ground, suggesting him to step down from the November 5 presidential election, according to multiple news reports. At least five of his own party members – Jerry Nadler, Mark Takano, Joe Morelle, Ted Lieu and Adam Smith – expressed their view in this regard during a Democratic Party phone call organised to discuss Biden's below-par debate performance against his Republican rival, Donald Trump, in Atlanta on June 27.

Calls for Biden to step down and his response

Biden himself has described his performance as a “bad night”, however, maintaining that he would only step down “if the Lord Almighty comes down” and tells him to. His approval ratings have significantly plunged and his own party colleagues have begun to question his health and ability to govern the country for the next four years.

The development comes on the heels of growing sentiments that Vice President Kamala Harris should replace Joe Biden in the race against Trump. According to a Reuters report which cited top Democrats, Harris would be President Joe Biden's natural successor if he bowed to growing pressure and stepped aside as the Democratic candidate in the 2024 election.

However, the US President has asserted that he is staying in the race while also exuding confidence that he will win the election against Trump this year.

Democrats hold meeting

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries had convened a virtual meeting of his party leaders in the House of Representatives to discuss the evolving political situations following the June 27 debate.

According to The New York Times, the virtual meeting was billed as a “listening session” to seek colleagues’ inputs about the viability of Biden’s candidacy. The report also added that it was clear before the virtual call that several Democrats felt strongly that Biden had to leave.

Congressman Smith, the ranking member of the Armed Services Committee, said it is time for Biden to go, according to two people familiar with the call, the daily reported. The four other Congressmen also shared the same sentiment and believed that it was time for Biden to quit the race.

"Lieu was the highest-ranking person in the House Democratic leadership to support pressing for Biden to not seek reelection," "The Washington Post" reported.

"The developments opened a wide crack in Biden's wall of support, bringing the number of House Democrats publicly or privately saying he should step aside to about 10. They included the top Democrats on the Judiciary,

Armed Services and Intelligence committees. The defections cast further doubts on Biden's path forward, even as he largely controls his own fate thanks to sweeping the Democratic presidential primaries," "The Wall Street Journal" reported.

Meanwhile, Biden and his team appeared defiant to such a call and asserted that he is in the race. Biden was in Pennsylvania on Sunday, addressing rallies and meeting people in the key battleground state.

(With PTI inputs)

