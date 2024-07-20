'Americans saw same Donald Trump they rejected four years ago': Biden over former President’s RNC speech

Follow us on Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump

US President Joe Biden has criticised Donald Trump, now his official Republican opponent in the November presidential polls, over his speech at the National Convention (RNC) stating that the Americans got a glimpse of the “same Donald Trump they rejected four years ago”, The Hill reported. He also said that Trump only focused on his “own grievances” in his over 90 minutes-long speech, and presented a “dark vision” for the future of the country.

Biden, who tested positive for COVID on Wednesday and has been isolating at his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home, said that he would return to the campaign trail next week and “continue exposing the threat of Donald Trump's Project 2025 agenda”.

Biden’s reaction comes after Trump officially accepted the Republican nomination for the US presidential polls on November 5 this year and addressed the crowd in his first speech post-assassination attempt on him on July 13 at a rally in Pennsylvania in which he trumped death by a whisker.

What did Biden say?

"Last night the American people saw the same Donald Trump they rejected four years ago. For over 90 minutes, he focused on his own grievances, with no plan to unite us and no plan to make life better for working people," Biden said on Friday.

He further went on to insist that he would defeat Trump in the polls, amid growing calls for his own dropout of the race following his disastrous debate show with his rival.

Calls from Democrat members became louder on Friday, when Senator Martin Heinrich became the third Democratic senator to call for Biden to move aside, and four House Democrats issued a joint statement urging the president to end his reelection bid.

"Donald Trump's dark vision for the future is not who we are as Americans. Together, as a party and as a country, we can and will defeat him at the ballot box," The Hill quoted Biden as saying.

He further said, "I look forward to getting back on the campaign trail next week to continue exposing the threat of Donald Trump's Project 2025 agenda while making the case for my own record and the vision that I have for America: one where we save our democracy, protect our rights and freedoms, and create opportunity for everyone."

Trump addresses at RNC

Speaking on the last day of the four-day Republican National Convention (RNC), Trump formally accepted his nomination and also endorsed his running mate and Senator from Ohio, JD Vance.

"I am running to be President for all America, not half of America because there is no victory in winning for half of America. So, tonight with faith and devotion I proudly accept your nomination for president of the United States. In 4 months we will have an incredible victory. We will launch a new era of peace and prosperity, for all religions, people and creeds. I will be the president of all of America and not of half of America because there is no victory by half," Trump said.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | Trump makes emotional address at RNC, recounts assassination bid day: 'It’s too painful to tell...' | WATCH