US Presidential elections: Kamala Harris's ancestral village holds prayers for her victory | Watch

A Hindu priest in Kamala Harris' ancestral village in southern India on Tuesday conducted prayers with sacred chants, ringing of bells and offerings of flowers and bananas for her win in the US Presidential elections. The temple ceremony was organised by local villagers and attended by locals and tourists in Thulasendrapuram, in Tamil Nadu.

Harris' maternal grandfather P.V. Gopalan, a high-ranking government official, was born more than a century ago in Thulasendrapuram before moving the Chennai. After lighting incense, the priest ended the prayer by pronouncing "Kamala Harris should win". The priest also offered vermilion powder and ash to those attending.

At the temple, Harris' name was engraved on a stone that lists public donations, along with that of her grandfather. Outside, Arulmozhi Sudhakar, a local politician, erected a banner, wishing Harris, "the daughter of the land" success in the election.

Sudhakar, a representative of a local village body said, "She is one of us. She will win." "Once she wins, we will offer special prayers (on Wednesday) and also donate food at the temple," he added. Sudhakar also painted "Best Wishes for Success" on the mud floor in front of her thatched-roof home a few kilometres (miles) from the temple.

Notably, the village received global attention four years ago, when its residents prayed for victory for Harris' Democratic Party in 2020. Later, they also celebrated her inauguration as U.S. Vice President by setting off firecrackers and distributing food.