US Presidential Elections: Trump targets Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania, calls her 'most incompetent candidate'

As the political battle continues to intensify between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump, the latter on Saturday (October 5) slammed the Vice President, calling her the most incompetent candidate ever to run for the presidential election. Trump, who was addressing a gathering of thousands alongside Tesla and 'X' owner Elon Musk and his running mate, Senator J.D. Vance, in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt twelve weeks ago, launched a series of scathing attacks against his opponent, Harris, while labeling her a radical left Marxist.

"We must stop her country-destroying regime and radical left agenda once and for all. We cannot let it happen. So you must get out, and you must vote," Trump urged the crowd.

"Kamala Harris is a radical-left Marxist. She is a woman who is not respected in Congress. She was laughed at in Congress. Nobody thought she could win. They did a coup on Biden. Whether you like him or not—I’m not a particularly big fan—we had a debate, and the debate ended. Then all of a sudden, they come to him and say, 'We want you out. You are not going to win the election,'" Trump added.

Significantly, in his speech, the former President also targeted Harris over the migrant crisis, accusing her of taking the most secure border in U.S. history and turning it into the worst border in the history of the world. He added that if elected to power, on the first day of his presidency, he would begin the largest deportation operation the United States has ever witnessed.

"Here are the facts. My opponent, Kamala Harris, is the most incompetent and far-left nominee ever to run for president. She is much farther left than crazy Bernie Sanders. She wants to open the borders. She took the most secure border in U.S. history and turned it into the worst border in the history of the world. She let in 21 million illegal aliens from all over the world, from prisons, jails, mental institutions, and insane asylums. And they are terrorists at record levels, levels we have never seen before," Trump remarked.

Moreover, Tesla owner Elon Musk and Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance, present during the address in Pennsylvania, reiterated the former President's stance of defeating Harris and making Trump President of the United States once again.

While Vance criticized Harris over an alleged plan to silence Trump, Musk emphasized that to preserve the Constitution, Trump should be elected.

"President Trump must win to preserve the Constitution. He must win to preserve democracy in America. This is a must-win situation. So I have one ask for everyone in the audience, everyone who watches this video, everyone in the livestream. This one request is very important: Register to vote. And get everyone you know, and everyone you do not know, to register to vote. Then make sure they actually do vote. If they don’t, this will be the last election. That is my prediction," Musk said.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Musk also took a dig at U.S. President Joe Biden, citing that the true test of someone's character is how they behave under fire. "We had one president who could not climb a flight of stairs and another who was fist-pumping after getting shot. Fight, fight, fight. Blood coming down the face. America is the home of the brave. There is no truer test than courage under fire. So who do you want representing America?" he asked the audience.

