Who is winning the 2024 US Presidential Election? Check latest projections and results

US Election Results 2024: The first results are coming in for the US presidential election with Republican leader Donald Trump projected to notch up wins in Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Arkansas while Vice President Kamala Harris is set to emerge victorious in Vermont, Delaware and New Jersey. As per the latest trends, Harris is winning 109 electoral college votes from nine states and Trump 198 across 20 states, according to the Associated Press. A total of 270 electoral college votes are required to win the race.

The early results were as anticipated, with the contest expected to come down to seven swing states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Opinion polls showed the rivals neck and neck in all seven going into Election Day.

Trump is also projected to win Alabama, Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee while Harris is racing to emerge victorious in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Massachusetts.

Who is winning battleground state of Pennsylvania?

Interestingly, Harris is ahead with 68.4 per cent of the votes counted in the battleground state of Pennsylvania with Trump trailing at 30.7 per cent. Pennsylvania is being considered as the most pivotal state to win the mega race.

Harris is leading with about a fifth of the estimated votes counted a little more than an hour after polls closed. The earliest results included mailed ballots, which have historically favored Democratic candidates. But the gap is narrowing, as expected, with Election Day votes from across the state being added.

As per latest data, Trump is cruising ahead in another battleground state of Georgia. Trump has a lead in Georgia with more than a third of the estimated votes counted. Not every county has reported results. Among the counties with no votes reported, around an hour after polls closed, are the big and Democratic-leaning Atlanta suburbs of DeKalb and Gwinnett counties. More than 4 million Georgians voted before Election Day.

What if both candidates register victory in all states?

If both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump win in the states historically supporting their respective parties, then it will leave Harris 44 electoral college votes short of victory and Trump 51 votes short. In this scenario, the 93 electoral votes from swing states will ultimately decide the outcome of the 2024 US presidential race.

The Rust Belt states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, which have historically been Democratic strongholds, were won by Trump in 2016 but returned to the Democratic fold in 2020. Political analysts suggest that Harris could secure the presidency if she wins these critical swing states.

The Sun Belt states—Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina—total 49 electoral votes and are traditionally more favorable to Republicans. If Trump wins all four, he would still need to secure one more Rust Belt state. If Harris emerges victorious, she would make history as the first woman, first Black woman, and first person of South Asian descent to become President of the United States.

