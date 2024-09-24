Biden meets Bangladesh interim govt chief Yunus in 'rare' gesture on sidelines of UNGA, assures full support

Follow us on Image Source : X@CHIEFADVISERGOB US President Joe Biden met Chief Adviser of Bangladesh government Muhammad Yunus (L)

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday met Bangladesh interim government chief Muhammad Yunus-led on the sidelines of the UN event in New York. During his meeting, the US President expressed his government’s "full support" to Bangladesh, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The meeting with the US President is seen as a "rare occasion" which Dhaka apprehends as a great gesture by the Biden administration that would eventually help take the existing "good relations" to a new level between the two countries.

This is the first time in the history of Bangladesh that a US President has met a head of the Bangladesh government on the sidelines of UNGA. The meeting with the US President reflects growing relations between the two countries, Bangladesh said. "This is an important day. It is very rare (to see such a meeting) at the UNGA," Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said.

Alam said Bangladesh in any case maintains very good relations with the US and with this meeting the relationship will reach a new level. Yunus apprised him about how the students rose against the tyranny of the previous government and gave their lives to create this opportunity to rebuild Bangladesh. Yunus stressed that his government must succeed in rebuilding the country and would need US cooperation, according to a local media report.

President Biden said if the students could make so much sacrifice for their country, they too should do more, according to the Chief Adviser's press wing.

Earlier this month, a senior American diplomat travelled to Bangladesh and reaffirmed the US commitment to supporting economic growth. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu first stopped in New Delhi, where he highlighted the US-India cooperation to promote development, security, and women’s economic security at the India Ideas Summit, hosted by the US-India Business Council.

