'I think Netanyahu has to change, will lose global support if...', Biden criticises as war against Gaza rages

Israel-Hamas war: In another incident which showcased a wide difference between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of his hardline coalition over their opposition to a two-state solution, US President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, criticised the top officials and said, "I think he has to change".

Biden said that Israel has been losing global support due to its “indiscriminate bombing” in Gaza.

During a campaign fundraiser in Washington hosted by former AIPAC board chair Lee Rosenberg, the US President said, "Netanyahu is a good friend, but I think he has to change. This government is making it very difficult for him to move".

His sharp comments came against the backdrop of Israel Defence Forces (IDF) continued action against Gaza City which is the home of lakhs of Palestinians. According to Israel retaliatory assault has killed 18,205 people and wounded nearly 50,000, according to the Gaza health ministry, drawing sharp rebukes within the United States.

