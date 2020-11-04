Image Source : FILE PHOTO US Election 2020 Results Key Updates: States won by Donald Trump and Joe Biden

US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden are competing against each other for the White House. The outcome will decide who will sit in the White House for the next four years.

Biden, former vice president, has maintained his lead mid-way with 209 of the 538 electoral college seats. Trump, who is seeking second consecutive term, has defended 118 electoral college seats.

The counting of votes in the crucial US presidential election began on Tuesday night. The White House's next occupant needs to win 270 of the 538 electoral college votes. Experts say that Joe Biden has multiple paths to victory, with Trump having very little room to maneuver.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump in a tweet expressed confidence on the results. "WE ARE LOOKING REALLY GOOD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THANK YOU!" he tweeted. Trump is watching the election results from the White House.

Stay in line, folks,ö tweeted Biden, ôStay in lineö said his running mate senator Kamala Harris, who is of Indian-origin.

According to experts, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania hold key to the election results. Trump needs to win all three of them, while Biden can earn the presidency with win in any one of these states.

US President Election 2020 Results: Take a look at the states won by Donald Trump and Joe Biden:

Donald Trump

1. Alaska

2. Arkansas

3. Kansas

4. Kentucky

5. Louisiana

6. Mississippi

7. Nebraska

8. North Dakota

9. Oklahoma

10. South Dakota

11. Tennessee

12. West Virginia

13. Wyoming

14. Indiana

15. South Carolina

16. Utah

Joe Biden

1. California

2. Colorado

3. Columbia

4. Connecticut

5. Delaware

6. Illinois

7. Maryland

8. Massachusetts

9. New Hampshire

10. New Jersey

11. New Mexico

12. New York

13. Oregon

14. Rhode Island

15. Vermont

16. Virginia

17. Washington

An unprecedented 103.2 million people cast their ballots in this year’s presidential election. The early birds represent 74.3 percent of the total turnout in the 2016 election. A tally by The Associated Press shows the early vote in several states, including hotly-contested Texas and Arizona, exceeded the total vote of four years ago. In Kentucky, nearly 13 times as many voters cast their ballots early this year than in 2016.

