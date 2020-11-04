US Election 2020 Results Key Updates: States won by Donald Trump and Joe Biden

US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden are competing against each other for the White House. The outcome will decide who will sit in the White House for the next four years.
Biden, former vice president, has maintained his lead mid-way with 209 of the 538 electoral college seats. Trump, who is seeking second consecutive term, has defended 118 electoral college seats.
The counting of votes in the crucial US presidential election began on Tuesday night. The White House's next occupant needs to win 270 of the 538 electoral college votes. Experts say that Joe Biden has multiple paths to victory, with Trump having very little room to maneuver.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump in a tweet expressed confidence on the results. "WE ARE LOOKING REALLY GOOD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THANK YOU!" he tweeted. Trump is watching the election results from the White House.
Stay in line, folks,ö tweeted Biden, ôStay in lineö said his running mate senator Kamala Harris, who is of Indian-origin.
According to experts, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania hold key to the election results. Trump needs to win all three of them, while Biden can earn the presidency with win in any one of these states.
US President Election 2020 Results: Take a look at the states won by Donald Trump and Joe Biden:
Donald Trump
1. Alaska
2. Arkansas
3. Kansas
4. Kentucky
5. Louisiana
6. Mississippi
7. Nebraska
8. North Dakota
9. Oklahoma
10. South Dakota
11. Tennessee
12. West Virginia
13. Wyoming
14. Indiana
15. South Carolina
16. Utah
Joe Biden
1. California
2. Colorado
3. Columbia
4. Connecticut
5. Delaware
6. Illinois
7. Maryland
8. Massachusetts
9. New Hampshire
10. New Jersey
11. New Mexico
12. New York
13. Oregon
14. Rhode Island
15. Vermont
16. Virginia
17. Washington
An unprecedented 103.2 million people cast their ballots in this year’s presidential election. The early birds represent 74.3 percent of the total turnout in the 2016 election. A tally by The Associated Press shows the early vote in several states, including hotly-contested Texas and Arizona, exceeded the total vote of four years ago. In Kentucky, nearly 13 times as many voters cast their ballots early this year than in 2016.