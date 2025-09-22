Trump administration: US President likely to make major announcement on Autism today Autism is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects how a person communicates, interacts and experiences the world. It often includes differences in social skills, repetitive behaviors and sensory sensitivities.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump is set to make a major announcement shortly, which is likely to serve as a major milestone in the medical field. This came a day after Trump on Sunday hinted that the United States is believed to have found an ‘answer’ to autism.

“I think we found an answer to autism. It’s going to be one of the most important news conferences I’ll ever have, and I look so forward to it,” President Trump said in his speech at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service.

