Live US-Russia Summit Updates: Trump arrives in Alaska for meeting with Putin US-Russia Summit Live Updates: The two sides are hopeful that the outcome of the meeting would be positive and would help in bringing an end to the Ukraine conflict. Earlier, Trump said that Russia and Ukraine may 'swap territories', an offer that was rejected by Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are scheduled to hold a high-level in-person meeting in Alaska on Friday, aiming to find a solution to bring an end to the Ukraine that broke out in February 2022 and has claimed thousands of lives. This is going to be the first in-person meeting between a sitting US President and Putin since 2021.

The two sides are hopeful that the outcome of the meeting would be positive and would help in bringing an end to the Ukraine conflict. Earlier, Trump said that Russia and Ukraine may 'swap territories', an offer that was rejected by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said his country won't give any territory to Russia.

Stay tuned to catch all the live updates about the US-Russia Alaska Summit: