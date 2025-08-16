Advertisement
  US-Russia Summit Updates: Trump arrives in Alaska for meeting with Putin

US-Russia Summit Live Updates: The two sides are hopeful that the outcome of the meeting would be positive and would help in bringing an end to the Ukraine conflict. Earlier, Trump said that Russia and Ukraine may 'swap territories', an offer that was rejected by Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump Image Source : AP
Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: , Updated:
Washington:

US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are scheduled to hold a high-level in-person meeting in Alaska on Friday, aiming to find a solution to bring an end to the Ukraine that broke out in February 2022 and has claimed thousands of lives. This is going to be the first in-person meeting between a sitting US President and Putin since 2021.

The two sides are hopeful that the outcome of the meeting would be positive and would help in bringing an end to the Ukraine conflict. Earlier, Trump said that Russia and Ukraine may 'swap territories', an offer that was rejected by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said his country won't give any territory to Russia.

Stay tuned to catch all the live updates about the US-Russia Alaska Summit:

 

  • 12:19 AM (IST)Aug 16, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Russia must end the war, says Zelenskyy

    In an 'X' post, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says, "Russia must end the war that it itself started and has been dragging out for years. The killings must stop. A meeting of leaders is needed – at the very least, Ukraine, America, and the Russian side – and it is precisely in such a format that effective decisions are possible."

    He adds, "Security guarantees are needed. Lasting peace is needed. Everyone knows the key objectives. I want to thank everyone who is helping to achieve real results."

  • 12:17 AM (IST)Aug 16, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Russian continues to attack Ukraine, says Zelenskyy

    "I am receiving reports from our intelligence and diplomats regarding the preparations for the meeting in Alaska. Regarding what Putin is bringing to the table. We are also receiving reports from Ukraine’s regions following Russian strikes," says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of high-stake Russia-US summit in Alaska.

  • 12:16 AM (IST)Aug 16, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Everyone needs a just end to war, says Zelenskyy

    Ahead of the summit between Putin and Trump, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy says, "On the day of negotiations, the Russians are killing as well. And that speaks volumes. Recently, weʼve discussed with the U.S. and Europeans what can truly work. Everyone needs a just end to the war. Ukraine is ready to work as productively as possible to bring the war to an end, and we count on a strong position from America. Everything will depend on this – the Russians factor in American strength. Make no mistake – strength."

  • 12:13 AM (IST)Aug 16, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Putin arrives in Alaska

    Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin had also arrived in Alaska.

  • 12:10 AM (IST)Aug 16, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Donald Trump arrives in Alaska

    US President Donald Trump has arrived in Alaska for a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

