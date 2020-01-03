Soleimani should have been taken out many years ago: Donald Trump

Image Source : AP/PTI Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation, says Donald Trump

Amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran over the killing of General Soleimani, President Donald Trump on Friday said that he "should have been taken out many years ago." Trump's tweet came hours after the American troops killed Iran's top commander Qasem Soleimani. The head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was killed by US air raid at Baghdad's international airport on Friday, along with six others.

"General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more...but got caught! He was directly and indirectly responsible for the death of millions of people, including the recent large number of PROTESTERS killed in Iran itself. While Iran will never be able to properly admit it, Soleimani was both hated and feared within the country. They are not nearly as saddened as the leaders will let the outside world believe. He should have been taken out many years ago," Trump's tweet read.

General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more...but got caught! He was directly and indirectly responsible for the death of millions of people, including the recent large number.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2020

Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Iran’s supreme leader vowed “harsh retaliation” for the latest U.S. airstrike. Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in a tweet said that 'Iran will take revenge for this heinous crime'.

The killing of General Soleimani has shocked the middle east region.

Soleimani led a special forces unit of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards and has also been blamed for hundreds of Americans and several others across the region.

