Biden to hit campaign trail for Kamala Harris, says exiting presidential race 'right thing to do'

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS (FILE) US President Joe Biden with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Washington: US President Joe Biden spoke to his former campaign team in a telephonic address on Monday (local time), where he described his decision to drop out of the presidential race as "the right thing to do" and urged his staff to fully embrace her as his hand-picked successor to be the Democratic presidential nominee. Harris is on the path to become the first Black woman and first Asian American to lead a major political party's ticket.

Notably, Biden pulled out from the presidential race on Sunday and endorsed Kamala Harris after weeks of concerns over his health which triggered a demand from within the party for his withdrawal. She has already been endorsed by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former US President Bill Clinton and Hilary Clinton.

The 82-year-old US president, who is in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, called the campaign headquarters on Monday moments before Harris made the maiden address to the team. "If I didn't have COVID, I'd be sitting there with you, standing there with you. I'm so proud of what you've all done. Covid is keeping me out of people's hair for the next three or four days, but I'm going to be on the road, and I'm not going anywhere," he said.

"I want to tell the team, embrace her. She's the best. I want to thank everybody for their effort. I know yesterday's news is surprising and hard for you to hear, but it was the right thing to do. I know it's hard because you poured your heart and soul into me to help us win this thing, help me get this nomination, help me win the nomination, and then go on to win the presidency," the 81-year-old President said.

Democrats back Kamala Harris

Biden highlighted that "we still need to save democracy", adding that Republican candidate Trump was a danger to the nation and community. Though Biden's endorsement almost seals Harris' position as the presidential nominee of her party, she still needs to get elected by the party's delegates during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago from August 19-22.

An "overwhelming majority" of state Democratic Party chairs have announced their support for Harris as their nominee for president, the Association of State Democratic Committees (ASDC) has said in a statement. Biden's exit showed fresh signs of unity as elected officials and political organisations have also rallied before the Vice President.

An Associated Press survey finds Kamala Harris has the early backing of over half of the convention delegates following Joe Biden’s exit from the presidential race. She had the backing of 1,691 delegates, while a candidate requires the support of 1,976 delegates on the first ballot of that vote to win the nomination.

However, former President Barack Obama held off on an immediate endorsement, as some in the party have expressed worry that the quick shift to Harris would appear to be a coronation, instead pledging his support behind the eventual party nominee.

Harris praises Biden's 'unmatched' legacy

The 59-year-old Vice President quickly moved to lock up Democratic delegates behind her campaign for the White House. Speaking to party leaders, Harris expressed gratitude for Biden's endorsement but insisted she was looking to earn the nomination in her own right, the person said.

In her first official remarks, Harris said Biden's accomplishments over the past three years are "unmatched in modern history". “His honesty, his integrity, his commitment to his faith and his family, his big heart, and his love, deep love of our country. I am a firsthand witness to that every day. Our President Joe Biden fights for the American people, and we are deeply, deeply grateful for his service to our nation,” Harris said.

Winning the nomination is only the first item on a staggering political to-do list for her after Biden's decision to exit the race, which she learned about on a Sunday morning call with the president. If she's successful at locking up the nomination, she must also pick a running mate and pivot a massive political operation to boost her candidacy instead of Biden's with just over 100 days until Election Day.

(with inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Kamala Harris for president