US: Police brace for protests in Philadelphia ahead of much-awaited Trump vs Harris presidential debate

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS US presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will go face-to-face in their first presidential debate on September 10 (local time).

Philadelphia: Police are bracing for protests in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will go head-to-head in the highly-anticipated presidential debate on Tuesday (local time), their first and possibly only televised debate that will become a crucial factor in the upcoming elections in November. The two will take on each other in a 90-minute debate hosted by ABC News.

However, as with the Democratic National Convention (DNC) last month, police are expecting some form of protests as many pro-Palestinian groups are angry with Harris' continued support of Israel in the 11-month war against Hamas in Gaza. Barricades have been erected around the National Constitution Center, the site of the debate, barring access to the historic area that includes the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall.

Kamala Harris has expressed sympathy with the pro-Palestinian demonstrators who have been staging protests for some months. The DNC had been plagued by these protests, where tens of thousands of people gathered and burned American flags. Despite calling for an urgent ceasefire deal, Harris has so far refused to criticise Israel's approach.

Notably, Democrats have been struggling with the issue of how to handle the Israel-Gaza war since protests erupted in several universities. Protesters have been critical of Harris saying that she wants a ceasefire while the Biden admin is sending money and weapons to Israel, according to Newsweek. These anti-Israel protests have cast a shadow on Harris' run, with experts saying she could lose key swing states.

What are the timings of the presidential debate?

Harris and Trump will face off at 9 pm ET (6:30 am Wednesday in India) in possibly their only televised debate in Philadelphia. Harris seems to have more to gain or lose from the debate - as several Philadelphia residents said they hoped to learn more about Harris. Top Democrats will gather at a hotel for a watch party that Harris is expected to attend after the debate ends. Trump's plans after the debate are not yet public.

President Joe Biden's faltering debate performance against Trump in June essentially ended his political career, sparking powerful Democrats to convince him he should step aside ahead and allow Harris, his vice president, to run instead. Harris is expected to take lessons from Biden's performance by giving a keener ear to Trump's provocative statements and would focus on calling out Trump's inconsistencies around women's reproductive care in an attempt to portray him as unfit.

Trump and his campaign have spotlighted far-left positions she took during her failed 2020 presidential bid. The former president has argued a Harris presidency is a threat to the safety of the country, highlighting that Biden tapped her to address the influx of migrants as the Republican once again makes dark warnings about immigration and those in the country illegally central to his campaign.

A tight race between Trump and Harris

Trump and Harris are effectively tied heading into the final weeks of the election, according to a national poll conducted by The New York Times and Siena College. Trump is up one percentage point, 48-47 per cent, over Harris, according to the survey released on Sunday, well within the survey's three-point margin of error.

The poll notably showed that voters feel they need to learn more about Harris, while their opinions on Trump are largely set. In the survey, Around 28 per cent of likely voters said they needed more information about the Democratic nominee, while only 9 per cent said the same about Trump. Most opinion polls show Harris to be slightly ahead nationally and in the majority of battleground states, but Trump remains well within striking distance to win the November 5 election.

(with agency input)

ALSO READ | Kamala Harris's election campaign to get boost with desi-twist of 'Nacho Nacho' song | WATCH