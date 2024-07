Tragic! Plane crashes after it misses multiple attempts to land at Ohio Airport, killing several

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representational Image

Ohio: A plane trying to make an emergency landing at an airport in northeastern Ohio crashed, killing all three people aboard, authorities said. The twin-engine Beechcraft 60 went down near the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Ohio at about 6:45 p.m. Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration said Saturday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol post in Trumbull County, which was notified shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, said the crash just north of the airport killed the pilot and two passengers. The families of the victims have been notified and names are to be released later, an official said.

“A mechanical failure is suspected and the aircraft was reported as attempting to make an emergency landing" before it went down “near one of the runways” in Fowler Township, the Warren post of the highway patrol said in a news release Saturday afternoon. Anthony Trevena, executive director of the Western Reserve Port Authority, said the plane had come from Plattsburgh, New York, but officials didn't immediately know where it was headed. He said he had been told that the victims were a man, a woman and a child.

Engine failure

Trevena said it appeared that the plane's left engine had failed, and it missed the approach to land and circled back to approach again but went out of control and crashed near the north end of the runway. Firefighters with the Youngstown Air Reserve station at the airport worked with local emergency responders to control the resulting fire, he said.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, the FAA said in a statement. State troopers are being assisted at the scene by local police and fire units and the county sheriff's office, the highway patrol said.

5 members of Georgia family killed in plane crash

Earlier this m month, five members of a family from Georgia who were visiting Cooperstown, New York, for a baseball tournament died when their small plane crashed in a rural, wooded area. The single-engine Piper PA-46 crashed around 2 p.m. on June 1 after taking off from a regional airport in Oneonta, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Family returning after watching baseball team play

The family was returning to Georgia after watching the 12-year-old boy's baseball team play in a tournament in Cooperstown, the home of the Baseball Hall of Fame. “It’s just a massive tragedy for our family and the end of five great lives, especially young lives,” Jim Van Epps said of the loss of his son, his daughter-in-law and two grandchildren. Jim Van Epps told the news agency The Associated Press that his grandsons, who lived in the Atlanta suburb of Milton, were doing exceptional in school and in sports, with 10-year-old Harrison an up-and-coming lacrosse player. “Ryan and Laura supported their boys in whatever endeavour they wanted to do,” he said.

