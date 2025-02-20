US plane crash: Two dead in midair collision of two small aircraft at Arizona airport Two people lost their lives as two small aircraft, a Cessna 172S and Lancair 360 MK II, collided near the Marana Regional Airport at 8:28 am (local time) at Arizona airport

Arizona midair collison: Two people lost their lives as two small aircraft, a Cessna 172S and Lancair 360 MK II, collided near the Marana Regional Airport at 8:28 am (local time) at Arizona airport on Wednesday, CNN reported, citing authorities. In a news release, the Town of Marana announced that two people were on each plane, however, the condition of other passengers is yet remains unknown.

One of two runways at the airport said that the fixed-wing single-engine planes "collided while upwind of runway 12." The NTSB said the Cessna landed "uneventfully", and the Lancair affected terrain near the other runway and "a post-impact fire ensured."

Airport Superintendent Galen Beem said, "On behalf of the Town of Marana and the Marana Regional Airport, our hearts go out to all the individuals and families impacted by this event." Beem said, "This is an unprecedented event, and we are grateful for the swift response from the Marana Police Department and Northwest Fire District."

The Federal Aviation Administration said that the airport, being an "uncontrolled field," does not have an operating air traffic control tower.