US passport drops out of world's top 10 for first time in 20 years, check where Indian passport ranks The US passport has slipped to 12th place in the Henley Passport Index 2025, marking its first exit from the global top 10 in two decades. Analysts link the fall to America's restrictive visa policies and waning soft power, even as Asian nations like Singapore and China rise in passport influence.

In a major setback to America's global standing, the United States passport has fallen out of the world’s top 10 most powerful passports for the first time in 20 years, according to the Henley Passport Index 2025. Once ranked No. 1, the US passport has now slipped to the 12th position, tying with Malaysia. The report states that American passport holders now enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 180 destinations, marking a notable decline in global mobility. Experts say the drop reflects the waning influence of US soft power on the international stage as Asia-Pacific countries continue to dominate the rankings.

Countries with powerful passports

As per the latest Henley Passport Index, Singapore has retained its position as the world's most powerful passport which offers visa-free access to 193 countries. It is followed by South Korea (190 destinations) and Japan (189 destinations). Traditional European powerhouses -- Germany, Italy and Spain -- also feature among the top five. The United States' fall by two positions to 12th marks a significant shift in the global travel freedom landscape.

Why the US passport has lost its strength?

The weakening of the American passport is attributed to foreign policy factors and limited visa reciprocity. For instance, Brazil recently revoked visa-free entry for US citizens after Washington refused to offer similar privileges to Brazilians. Likewise, China and Vietnam excluded the US from their new visa-free lists. Several nations, including Papua New Guinea, Myanmar, and Somalia have also rolled out new e-visa systems, further restricting the reach of US travellers.

Declining 'openness' shows reciprocal tightening

Despite granting its citizens visa-free entry to 180 countries, the United States allows citizens of only 46 nations to enter without a visa. This limited openness has placed the US 77th in the Henley Openness Index. The data indicates that as the US becomes more restrictive, other countries are responding in kind, narrowing access for Americans. The report notes that this is one of the largest "reciprocal gaps" in the world after Australia.

China rises as a new passport power

While the US faces a decline, China has shown remarkable progress. Ranked 94th in 2015, the Chinese passport has now climbed to the 64th position in 2025. Over the past decade, China has gained visa-free access to 37 new countries and now provides visa-free entry to 76 nations, nearly 30 more than the US. Recently, Russia was added to China's list of visa-free partners, underscoring Beijing's strategic use of "travel diplomacy". Analysts say this contrasts sharply with Washington's increasingly closed approach.

Growing trend of dual citizenship among Americans

It is to be noted here that the decline in passport power has triggered a new trend among US citizens seeking second citizenships. According to Henley & Partners, American participation in investment migration programmes surged 67% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the previous year. The data suggests that many Americans are now exploring alternative citizenships or residencies to regain their lost travel freedom.

Where does the Indian passport rank?

India's passport has dropped to the 85th position in the Henley Passport Index for the first quarter of 2025, slipping five places from last year's 80th rank. Notably, India recorded its lowest position at 90th in 2021, while its best-ever ranking was 71st in 2006.

