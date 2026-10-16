Three children among five dead in school shooting in Oregon; suspect likely killed

New Delhi:

At five people were killed in a shooting at an elementary school in Oregon, United States of America (USA), said local law enforcement authorities on Thursday (local time). The deceased include three children (aged 5, 8 and 11) and a teacher.

The incident happened at the Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend where the shooting was reported. The police received a call around 1 pm about a man shooting into a car. Soon, multiple 911 calls were received, and within minutes, officials arrived and the situation was brought under control.

Speaking at a press conference, Bend Police communications manager Sheila Miller said a seven-year-old and another 54-year-old teacher were injured in the incident, and they have been taken to a hospital where they are being provided treatment. Their condition is critical as of now.

"We don't have a number at this point. We know children are among the victims," Miller said.

Shooter dead, probe underway

The shooter, authorities said, was identified as 16-year-old male who has been shot dead. No name has not been released by the police, though.

Further, officials are trying to identify the type of weapon that was used and the number of rounds that were fired. Also, the authorities are trying to find out the motive and if the suspect had any connection with the school.

"An officer reported that the suspect had been shot by a community member who had seen the suspect enter the school and pursued him into the school and engaged him," Bend Police chief Mike Krantz said at a press conference.

School closed, students and teachers evacuated

Following the incident, the elementary school was closed, and teachers and students present there have been evacuated. Officials have requested people to avoid visiting the shooting site.

"Today an unthinkable tragedy happened at Silver Rail Elementary School," Bend-La Pine Superintendent Steven Cook told reporters."No community should have to do what we are doing right now. I don't have any words for what this community is feeling right now."

Meanwhile, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials have also arrived at the spot and are assisting the local authorities with the probe. Further details will be revealed following an investigation.

"@FBIPortland is on the scene and assisting our local partners in the investigation regarding an earlier shooting at a local school. We will make every resource they need available," FBI director Kash Patel said on X.

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