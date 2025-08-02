US oil hopes in Pakistan dashed by 'security threat': Diplomatic tensions and terror warnings collide In the immediate aftermath of the US security alert in Karachi, the UK Foreign Office issued parallel guidance, urging British nationals to avoid all but essential travel to Karachi and surrounding regions due to heightened terrorism risks.

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump announced a bold new deal in July to jointly develop what he described as Pakistan’s 'massive oil reserves,' hinting that the development could someday fuel exports even to India, despite ongoing trade tensions and new tariffs between Washington and New Delhi.

A geopolitical overture: US eyes oil in Pakistan

The move was seen as a strategic play to balance regional influences and reduce Pakistan’s growing dependence on China. Yet, many experts noted that Pakistan’s oil potential remains largely unproven and, with scant infrastructure, the partnership appeared more symbolic than immediately actionable.

Hype meets harsh realities: Pakistan’s real oil prospects

Underlying these diplomatic headlines is a much less dramatic geological reality: Pakistan’s only confirmed conventional oil reserves are modest, ranking around 50th globally, and most seismic studies promising 'Venezuela-sized finds' have yet to be substantiated by any commercial drilling. Offshore prospects in the Indus Basin remain speculative; significant investment and technical validation are required before any real development can commence. Experts estimate that up to $5 billion and more than four years are needed just to reach the first conclusive results. For now, Pakistan continues to import the vast majority of its petroleum, with oil making up nearly a fifth of its overall import bill.

Security shocks: Threats to US presence overshadow oil ambitions

As the news of the US-Pakistan oil partnership circulated, events on the ground prompted a stark shift in focus. On July 31 (Thursday), the US Consulate General in Karachi received credible reports of a threat targeting upscale hotels frequented by diplomats, Westerners, and tourists. In response, the US consulate immediately restricted official personnel from visiting these hotels, issuing urgent advisories that urged Americans to avoid crowds, maintain a low profile, and stay alert in key commercial areas.

International fallout: Travel warnings and heightened tensions

Within hours of the US security alert, the UK Foreign Office echoed similar warnings, advising against all but essential travel to Karachi and surrounding areas due to terrorism risks. Both nations highlighted the unpredictability of daily security, the history of violence, and the threat of political extremism—factors which quickly eclipsed the earlier excitement over oil.

Uncertainty reigns

While the diplomatic push for energy collaboration dominated headlines just days earlier, the renewed threat of violence in Karachi reminded stakeholders that Pakistan’s greatest immediate challenge remains security, not petroleum extraction. US government advisories now recommend vigilance and reduced movement for Americans and other Westerners in the city, highlighting the complex, often perilous nature of geopolitics in the region.

This story underscores how high-stakes economic ambitions can be countered, and ultimately overshadowed, by enduring security risks on the ground. For now, the US search for oil in Pakistan has led not to riches, but to renewed warnings and a climate of caution.