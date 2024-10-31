US NSA holds talks with Ajit Doval, here's what happened during call | READ

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @JAKESULLIVAN46/X US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan with NSA Ajit Doval

Washington: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, on Wednesday, spoke to his US counterpart, Jake Sullivan, where they discussed regional security developments and underscored the need for further efforts to ensure stability in the Indo-Pacific. According to the statement released by the White House, they welcomed progress in the bilateral partnership, including through the upcoming Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) Intersessional and Indian Ocean Dialogue. "They also discussed further opportunities for closer collaboration in key domains, including clean energy supply chains and defence cooperation," read the statement.

India-US relations have evolved into a "global strategic partnership," with a focus on shared democratic principles and a convergence of interests spanning various sectors. Earlier in September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the Quad Summit in Delaware and the two leaders discussed ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest apart from exchanging views on global and regional issues including the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

PM Modi conveyed his appreciation for the unparalleled contributions made by President Biden in giving impetus to the India-US partnership. PM Modi noted that the visits have imparted greater dynamism and depth to the India-US partnership.

The Prime Minister emphasized that India and the USA today enjoy a comprehensive global strategic partnership that covers all areas of human endeavour, driven by shared democratic values, convergence of interests and vibrant people-to-people ties. Today, US-India partnership encompasses a wide array of sectors, including trade and investment, defence and security, education, science and technology, cyber security, civil nuclear energy, space technology, clean energy, environment, agriculture, and health. People-to-people interactions and bipartisan support within both countries further nourish this vibrant relationship, showcasing the deepening ties between India and the United States as they navigate a complex global landscape together.

