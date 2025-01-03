US NSA Sulivan to visit India next week, likely to be last high-profile trip from outgoing administration

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) NSA Ajit Doval with US NSA Jake Sulivan

Before US President-elect Donald Trump assumes office, the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will visit India next week to assess the developments in the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET). Notably, Sulivan's trip will be the last high-profile visit to India from the outgoing Biden administration. US NSA's visit comes days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar concluded a six-day visit to the US.

What is iCET?

The iCET is a collaborative initiative between India and the United States in areas of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, biotech, and defence innovation. It was launched by PM Modi and US President Joe Biden in May 2022 with an aim to forge greater collaboration between the two countries in areas of critical technologies.Sulivan, who will be in Delhi on January 6, will hold wide-ranging discussions with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. However, no official announcement has been made yet on the US NSA's visit to India.

Expected areas of discussion

In their talks, Sullivan and Doval are expected to deliberate on the implementation of the iCET, billed as one of the very significant initiatives rolled out during Joe Biden's presidency to expand India-US strategic ties. Last year, the two sides unveiled a raft of transformative initiatives to deepen India-US cooperation in areas of semiconductor, critical minerals, advanced telecommunication and defence space.

During Sullivan's visit, the two sides are also expected to review the overall India-US strategic ties and outcomes achieved in deepening ties between the two countries under Biden's presidency. The US NSA is also likely to meet External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and other senior Indian officials. Sullivan last visited India in June last year.

(With agency inputs)

