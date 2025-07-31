Breaking: US Navy F-35 fighter jet crashes near California base The incident is currently under investigation, and the cause of the crash has not yet been determined, the Navy added.

California:

A US Navy F-35 fighter jet crashed near Naval Air Station Lemoore in California on Wednesday evening, CNN reported citing the Navy's official press statement. According to the report, the crash occurred around 6:30 pm local time. The pilot managed to eject safely and did not sustain serious injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation, and the cause of the crash has not yet been determined, the Navy added. The aircraft belonged to Strike Fighter Squadron VF-125, also known as the "Rough Raiders." This squadron serves as a Fleet Replacement Squadron, tasked with training Navy pilots and aircrew for frontline deployments, as per CNN.

Naval Air Station Lemoore, the location near which the crash took place, is situated approximately 40 miles southwest of Fresno in central California. The base is a key hub for the US Navy's tactical air operations on the West Coast, the report added.