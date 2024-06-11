US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan likely to visit India next week after repeated delays

Follow us on Image Source : AP US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan

Washington: US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is likely to visit India next week to review the implementation of the ambitious initiative on critical and emerging technologies (iCET), according to people familiar with the matter. Sullivan's visit was hampered by repeated delays, as he was earlier scheduled to visit in April and February, due to domestic reasons and the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

If the visit happens, Sullivan would become the first US official to come to India after the Modi government 3.0 took shape. His visit was discussed during a phone call between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, when Biden congratulated the latter on his re-election for a record third term.

People familiar with the matter said Sullivan could arrive in New Delhi around June 18, after the conclusion of the G7 Summit in Italy. His visit is crucial as India and the US have placed particular priority on collaboration in specific high-technology areas including semiconductors, next-generation telecommunication, artificial intelligence and defence under the iCET initiative.

Previous delays in Sullivan's visit

Biden's top national security aide was earlier scheduled to be in New Delhi on April 17 and is scheduled to have meetings on April 18. However, it was delayed in view of the evolving situation in the Middle East following escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran. "Due to ongoing events in the Middle East, NSA Sullivan has postponed his trip to India this week," a US embassy spokesperson said.

Prior to that, Sullivan was to travel to India earlier in February but because of the global crisis in Ukraine and West Asia, the annual review meeting on iCET was rescheduled. Sullivan last met Doval in New Delhi on June 13-14 in the run-up to PM Modi's state visit to the US, which give them the opportunity to continue their high-level dialogue which will include a review of the robust and multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries as well as a survey of the India-US global strategic partnership.

What will the talks focus on?

The iCET was launched by PM Modi and President Biden in 2022 to facilitate outcome-oriented cooperation in new and emerging technologies. This initiative is overseen by the National Security Advisors of India and the US. The two NSAs have also driven a concerted effort between the two countries to engage in the identified collaboration areas, including Artificial Intelligence Quantum Computing Semiconductors Telecommunications Defence and Space.

In the talks, the two sides are also expected to review ongoing defence cooperation including an ambitious plan between US defence giant GE Aerospace and India's Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) to produce the advanced F414 jet engines for the Indian Air Force (IAF). In August last year, the US Congress approved the agreement between GE Aerospace and HAL to produce the jet engines.

During Sullivan's visit, the two sides are also expected to deliberate on the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), which connects India with several important countries. The IMEC has been billed as a pathbreaking project with vast networks between Saudi Arabia, India, the US and Europe to ensure integration among Asia, the Middle East and the West. However, there has been a delay in the implementation of the mega project in view of the current situation.

The IMEC also envisages to include an electricity cable network, a hydrogen pipeline, high-speed data cable network to facilitate overall economic growth in the partner countries. The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor is also seen as an initiative by like-minded nations to gain strategic influence in the face of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) which has faced increasing criticism over the lack of transparency and disregard for the sovereignty of the nations.

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Top official from Biden administration to visit New Delhi to engage with Modi 3.0 government