Tuesday, May 02, 2023
     
  US: Another 'mysterious balloon' detected in Hawaii; Is it a Chinese spy drone? Here's what we tracked

Unlike earlier, this time, the US official said that the balloon did not go over any sensitive areas and the official asserted it poses no threat to aerial traffic or national security.

Ajeet Kumar Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Washington Updated on: May 02, 2023 7:46 IST
US 'mysterious balloon': Nearly three months after the first "mysterious balloon" was detected hovering over the skies of the United States, the Department of State has confirmed a similar object was detected over the Hawaii region.

The officials told NBC News that the military is tracking the mysterious object, but added it’s not clear what it is or whom it belongs to.

Also, unlike earlier, this time, the balloon did not go over any sensitive areas and the official asserted it poses no threat to aerial traffic or national security. 

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

