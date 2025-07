US: More than 20 injured after vehicle drives into crowd in East Hollywood, Los Angeles According to the Los Angeles Police Department, five of those injured are in critical condition.

Los Angeles:

The Los Angeles Fire Department has reported that a vehicle drove into a crowd in East Hollywood, leaving more than 20 people injured.

According to the department’s update on Saturday, up to five individuals are in critical condition, another 8 to 10 are seriously injured, and 10 to 15 are in fair condition.

The incident took place on Santa Monica Boulevard.

With inputs from AP