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US Midterm Election Results LIVE: Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms becomes first black woman elected governor

Written By: Arushi Jaiswal
Updated:

US Midterm Election Results 2026 LIVE: Over 210 million Americans were eligible to vote in the elections for 435 seats of the US House of Representatives, 37 seats of the US Senate, 36 posts of state governors, and a slew of local public offices.

People cast their votes at the Milwaukee Public Market polling place on midterm Election Day.
People cast their votes at the Milwaukee Public Market polling place on midterm Election Day. Image Source : AP
Washington:

Polls have begun closing across several US states, and results are beginning to roll in, deciding control of the US House and Senate in the 2026 midterm elections. The outcome will decide the balance of power in Washington and determine the extent of President Donald Trump's influence over the remainder of his term. The elections are being closely watched, with pre-election surveys indicating voter dissatisfaction with the state of the country, the economy, and Trump's performance in office.

More than 210 million Americans were eligible to vote in the elections, which will determine all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives, 37 seats in the Senate, 36 governorships and several local public offices.

According to preliminary findings from CNN's Voter Poll, voters expressed broad dissatisfaction with the country's direction, economic conditions, and Trump's job performance. The survey also indicated that around one-fifth of voters who supported Trump in the 2024 presidential election now disapprove of his performance.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates. 

Live updates :US Midterms Election Results 2026

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  • 8:38 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Republican Kevin Hern wins election to US Senate from Oklahoma

    Republican Kevin Hern won election Tuesday to the US Senate representing Oklahoma, defeating Democrat N'Kiyla Jasmine Thomas.

  • 8:37 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Democrat wins election to US House in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District

    Democrat Rebecca Bennett won election to the US House of Representatives representing New Jersey's 7th Congressional District, defeating Republican incumbent Thomas H Kean Jr. Bennett, a former Navy pilot, flipped the district that includes President Donald Trump's Bedminster golf club.

  • 8:04 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Democrat wins election to US House in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District

    Democrat Stefany Shaheen won election to the US House of Representatives representing New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District, defeating Republican Anthony DiLorenzo. Shaheen won the open seat currently held by Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas, who’s seeking a Senate seat. 

  • 8:04 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Democrat Keisha Bottoms wins election for governor in Georgia

    Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms won election as governor of Georgia, defeating Republican Rick Jackson. Bottoms is the first former Atlanta mayor to be elected Georgia governor.

  • 8:02 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Republican Byron Donalds wins election for governor in Florida

    Republican Byron Donalds won election as governor of Florida, defeating Democrat David Jolly. He will be the state's first Black governor and will follow fellow Republican Ron DeSantis, who was term-limited.

  • 8:02 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Pia Dandiya wins US House of Representatives from Florida

    Indian American Pia Dandiya won the election to the US House of Representatives from Florida's 22nd congressional district, defeating Casey Askar, a Marine veteran. Dandiya, a former high school principal, bagged 51.9 per cent of the votes to become the newest Indian-American US congresswoman, as per the results declared on Tuesday. Her opponent Askar polled 49.1 per cent of the votes.

  • 8:02 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Republican Andy Barr wins election to US Senate from Kentucky

    Republican Andy Barr won election to the US Senate representing Kentucky, defeating Democrat Charles Booker. 

  • 8:01 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Democrat Ned Lamont wins reelection for governor in Connecticut

    Democrat Ned Lamont won election as governor of Connecticut, defeating Republican Ryan Fazio. Lamont, a former cable entrepreneur, will serve a third term.  

  • 7:48 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Suhas Subramanyam re-elected as US Congressman from Virginia

    Suhas Subramanyam, who served as an advisor to President Barack Obama, has been re-elected as a member of the US House of Representatives. Subramanyam, 40, won from Virginia's 10th congressional district, polling over 61.5 per cent of the vote against Republican Dave Beckwith, who managed to win 36.4 per cent of the ballots cast.

     

  • 7:46 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Democrat wins US Senate from New Mexico

    Democrat Ben Lujan has defeated Republican Larry E Marker to win re-election to the US Senate from New Mexico. Lujan, who was first elected to the Senate in 2020, previously served five terms in the US House of Representatives.

  • 7:45 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Democrat Phil Weiser wins election for governor in Colorado

    Democrat Phil Weiser won election as governor of Colorado, defeating Republican Victor Marx. Weiser, the state's attorney general, formerly served in the presidential administrations of Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. 

  • 7:45 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Democrat John Hickenlooper wins reelection to US Senate from Colorado

    Democrat John Hickenlooper won election to the US Senate representing Colorado, defeating Republican Mark Baisley. Hickenlooper's victory secures himself a second term in the Senate. 

  • 7:45 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Republican wins election to US Senate from Wyoming

    Republican Harriet Hageman won election to the US Senate representing Wyoming, defeating Democrat James Byrd. Hageman, a US House representative since 2023, will succeed Sen. Cynthia Lummis, a 72-year-old Republican who is retiring after one term.

  • 7:44 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Republican Eric Barlow wins election for governor in Wyoming

    Republican Eric Barlow has defeated Democrat Kenneth Casner to win the Wyoming gubernatorial election. Barlow, a state senator and former speaker of the Wyoming House of Representatives, secured the Republican nomination despite President Donald Trump endorsing another candidate in the primary.

  • 7:35 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Democrat Kathy Hochul wins reelection for governor in New York

    Democrat Kathy C Hochul won election as governor of New York, defeating Republican Bruce A Blakeman. This is Hochul’s second time being elected governor. 

  • 7:35 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Democrat wins election to US House in North Carolina's 11th Congressional District

    Democrat Jamie Ager won election to the US House of Representatives representing North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District, defeating Republican Jennifer Balkcom. Ager won despite a strong Republican voting history in the western North Carolina district. 

  • 7:35 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Republican wins US Senate from West Virginia

    Republican Shelley Moore Capito won election to the US Senate representing West Virginia. Capito defeated Democrat Rachel Fetty Anderson. Capito will go into her third term in the Senate after serving in the US House.  

  • 7:34 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Juliana Stratton makes history with Black women in the Senate

    Illinois Democrat Juliana Stratton's election marks a historic milestone, with three Black women set to serve in the US Senate simultaneously for the first time. She will join two other Black Democratic senators, Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware and Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland, whose seats were not up for election this year.

  • 7:18 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Democrat Helena Foulkes wins election for governor in Rhode Island

    Democrat Helena Foulkes won election as governor of Rhode Island, defeating Republican Aaron Guckian. Foulkes is a former senior executive at CVS and the retailer Hudson's Bay.

  • 7:17 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Republican Ashley Moody wins reelection to US Senate from Florida

    Republican Ashley Moody won election Tuesday to the US Senate representing Florida, defeating Democrat Angie Nixon. Moody first took the seat when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tapped her to succeed Marco Rubio when he became US secretary of state in 2025. 

  • 7:01 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Polls close in 25 states

     Polls have now closed in 25 US states and the District of Columbia as voting in the 2026 midterm elections draws to a close across a large part of the country, with several closely watched Senate, House and gubernatorial contests attracting attention.

  • 6:59 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Trump slams Fox News for midterms coverage

  • 6:57 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Democrat Roy Cooper wins election to US Senate from North Carolina

    Democrat Roy Cooper won election Tuesday to the US Senate representing North Carolina, defeating Republican Michael Whatley. Cooper's victory gives Democrats a key pickup in their quest to wrest Senate control from Republicans. 

  • 6:56 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Democrat Chris Pappas wins election to US Senate from New Hampshire

    Democrat Chris Pappas won election to the US Senate representing New Hampshire, defeating Republican John Sununu. The race was one of a handful that will help determine which party controls the Senate and Pappas' victory defended the key seat for the Democrats.

  • 6:55 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Democrat wins reelection to US House in Florida's 14th Congressional District

    Democrat Kathy Castor won election Tuesday to the US House of Representatives representing Florida’s 14th Congressional District, defeating Republican Mike Beltran.

  • 6:55 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Young voters shift away from Republicans

    Young voters appear to be moving away from Republicans, while a significant number of Americans voted with the intention of opposing President Donald Trump, according to the Associated Press Voter Poll. The findings point to voter dissatisfaction with the current political climate and offer insights into the factors shaping the 2026 midterm election results.

     

  • 6:54 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Democrat wins reelection to US House in Florida's 25th Congressional District

    Democrat Jared Moskowitz won election Tuesday to the US House of Representatives representing Florida's 25th Congressional District, defeating Republican Scott Singer. Moskowitz won a third term over Singer, a former three-term mayor of Boca Raton who campaigned as an ally of President Donald Trump.  

  • 6:52 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Democrat Josh Shapiro wins reelection for governor in Pennsylvania

    Democrat Josh Shapiro has defeated Republican Stacy Garrity to win re-election as governor of Pennsylvania, securing a second term in office. Shapiro previously served two terms as the state's attorney general and is considered a potential contender in the 2028 US presidential race.

  • 6:51 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Democrat Wes Moore wins reelection for governor in Maryland

    Democrat Wes Moore won election as governor of Maryland, defeating Republican Dan Cox. Moore was seeking a second term. Elected as Maryland's first Black governor in 2022, Moore is considered a potential contender for the White House in 2028.

  • 6:51 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Democrat Edward Markey wins reelection to US Senate from Massachusetts

    Democrat Ed Markey has defeated Republican John Deaton to win re-election to the US Senate from Massachusetts. Markey, who has served in the Senate since 2013, secured another term after overcoming a primary challenge from Representative Seth Moulton.

  • 6:50 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Democrat Maura Healey wins reelection for governor in Massachusetts

    Democrat Maura Healey has defeated Republican Michael Minogue to win re-election as governor of Massachusetts, securing a second term in office. Before becoming governor, Healey served two terms as the state's attorney general. She is the first woman and openly lesbian person to serve as governor of Massachusetts.

  • 6:49 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Democrat John Reed wins reelection to US Senate from Rhode Island

    Democratic incumbent Jack Reed won election to the US Senate representing Rhode Island, defeating Republican Raymond McKay. Reed will return to the Senate for a sixth term.

  • 6:49 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Democrat Cory Booker wins reelection to US Senate from New Jersey

    Democratic incumbent Cory Booker won election Tuesday to the US Senate representing New Jersey, defeating Republican Justin Murphy. Booker won a third full term over Murphy. 

  • 6:48 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Democrat JB Pritzker wins reelection for governor in Illinois

    Democrat JB Pritzker has defeated Republican Darren Bailey to win re-election as governor of Illinois, securing a third term in office. A billionaire businessman and heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune, Pritzker is also seen as a potential contender in the 2028 US presidential race.

  • 6:47 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Democrat Juliana Stratton wins election to US Senate from Illinois

    Democrat Juliana Stratton won election to the US Senate representing Illinois, defeating Republican Don Tracy. 

  • 6:43 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Democrat Chris Coons wins reelection to US Senate from Delaware

    Democratic incumbent Chris Coons won election to the US Senate representing Delaware, defeating Republican Mike Katz. Coons won a third full term over Katz, who had previously been a Democrat and served as a state lawmaker. 

  • 6:42 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Democrat Jon Ossoff wins reelection to US Senate from Georgia

    Democrat Jon Ossoff won election to the US Senate representing Georgia, defeating Republican Mike Collins. Ossoff was the only Senate Democrat seeking reelection in a state that President Donald Trump won in 2024, and holding his seat was critical to his party's hopes of flipping control of the Senate. 

     

  • 6:37 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Exit polls show 6 in 10 voters disapprove of Trump

    As preliminary findings from CNN’s Voter Poll showed that six in 10 voters disapprove of President Donald Trump’s job performance, with rising cost-of-living concerns, economic dissatisfaction and political divisions emerging as key issues shaping voter sentiment. According to CNN’s Voter Poll, nearly half of the voters who disapproved of Trump’s performance expressed strong disapproval. The findings also revealed that around one-fifth of voters who backed Trump in the 2024 presidential election now disapprove of his performance.

  • 6:36 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Over 210 million Americans eligible to vote

    Over 210 million Americans were eligible to vote in the elections for 435 seats of the US House of Representatives, 37 seats of the US Senate, 36 posts of state governors, and a slew of local public offices. 

  • 6:36 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Polls begin closing across several states

    Polls began closing across several states in the 2026 US midterm elections. Voters across the country are deciding control of the U.S. House and Senate in the 2026 midterm elections. Democrats must flip four seats in the Senate and three seats in the House to wrest control of the chambers from Republicans. 

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