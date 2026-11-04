US Midterm Election Results LIVE: Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms becomes first black woman elected governor

Washington:

Polls have begun closing across several US states, and results are beginning to roll in, deciding control of the US House and Senate in the 2026 midterm elections. The outcome will decide the balance of power in Washington and determine the extent of President Donald Trump's influence over the remainder of his term. The elections are being closely watched, with pre-election surveys indicating voter dissatisfaction with the state of the country, the economy, and Trump's performance in office.

More than 210 million Americans were eligible to vote in the elections, which will determine all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives, 37 seats in the Senate, 36 governorships and several local public offices.

According to preliminary findings from CNN's Voter Poll, voters expressed broad dissatisfaction with the country's direction, economic conditions, and Trump's job performance. The survey also indicated that around one-fifth of voters who supported Trump in the 2024 presidential election now disapprove of his performance.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates.