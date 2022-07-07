Friday, July 08, 2022
     
  US mass shootings on July 4th: 220 shot dead, 570 injured in gun violence across country

US mass shootings on July 4th: 220 shot dead, 570 injured in gun violence across country

There were only five states where one or more shootings were not reported in that time frame.

Sri Lasya Edited By: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya New Delhi Updated on: July 08, 2022 0:01 IST
Image Source : AP Law enforcement search after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, Ill., a Chicago suburb on Monday, July 4, 2022

Highlights

  • United States saw a dark July 4th weekend this year as shootings were reported in nearly every state
  • At least 220 people were shot dead and 570 were injured in the gun violence incidents
  • There were only five states where one or more shootings were not reported in that time frame

The United States saw a dark Fourth of July weekend this year as mass shootings were reported in nearly every US state. At least 220 people were shot dead and 570 were injured in the gun violence incidents, reported news agency IANS. 

Published tallies showed the number of weekend shootings was almost equal to the number of resulting injuries, with well over 500 instances of shootings documented nationwide between July 1-4, reports Xinhua news agency.

There were only five states where one or more shootings were not reported in that time frame.

Of all gun violence incidents accounted for during the holiday weekend, at least 11 were classified as mass shootings by the Gun Violence Archive.

Any situation where four or more people, excluding the shooter, are killed or wounded by gunshots is considered a mass shooting.

The database lists 315 mass shootings across the country since the beginning of this year, and roughly 22,500 deaths caused by any form of gun violence.

The number of injuries so far traced to gun violence approaches the total death toll. In 2021, more than 180 people were killed and 516 were injured in shootings that took place during the same holiday weekend.

