US: Two dead, 19 injured in mass shooting in Michigan's Detroit

A devastating shooting incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Detroit, resulting in two fatalities and 19 injuries. The Michigan State Police have confirmed the incident and are currently assisting the Detroit Police Department in the investigation.

According to preliminary reports, the 19 injured victims sustained various injuries. Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski declined to release any further details immediately. The authorities have not yet apprehended any suspects in connection with the shooting. The Detroit Police Department is expected to release more information about the shooting later on Sunday.

This tragic incident comes amidst a violent holiday weekend across the United States, with a surge in mass shootings and violent crimes often reported during the summer months, particularly around the Fourth of July celebrations. Experts attribute this trend to a combination of factors, including increased social gatherings and alcohol consumption.

Four killed in Kentucky

Earlier on Saturday, four people were killed while three others were injured in a mass shooting incident at a house in Kentucky's Florence. The incident occurred during the early hours of Saturday when seven people were celebrating the birthday of the 21-year-old son of the homeowner. The 20-year-old suspect shooter later fled the scene but was chased by the police.

However, the suspect’s car eventually fell into a ditch. The police said that the suspect had a self-inflicted gunshot wound and eventually succumbed to it at a hospital. According to Florence Police Chief Jeff Mallery, it appeared that the suspect knew the people at the party but was not invited. He had also said that the motive behind the shooting was being investigated.