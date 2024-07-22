Monday, July 22, 2024
     
US hits with another mass shooting: 3 killed, 16 others injured after gunman opens fire outside nightclub

Mississippi shooting
Image Source : AP/FILE REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

In another incident of mass shooting in the United States, at least three men died and a total of 16 people were shot outside a nightclub in Mississippi. Mayor Ken Featherstone of Indianola, Mississippi, reported that three men have died and a total of 16 people were shot in a mass shooting incident. The shooting took place on Church Street shortly after midnight, according to the mayor. Among those shot, three 19-year-old men lost their lives, either directly hit or struck by ricochet bullets. Mayor Featherstone mentioned that no arrests have been made yet, and the motive behind the shooting remains unknown at this time.

This is a breaking news. More details will be added.

