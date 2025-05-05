US: Mass Shooting at Phoenix restaurant leaves 3 dead and 5 others injured Police believe there was more than one shooter involved. Investigators did not have a suspect in custody but multiple people were being questioned, Mendez said.

New Delhi:

A tragic mass shooting at a restaurant in a Phoenix suburb on Sunday night has left three people dead and five others injured, according to the Glendale Police Department.

The shooting occurred around 7:45 PM at El Camaron Gigante Mariscos & Steakhouse, a popular dining spot that was reportedly hosting a large event at the time. Glendale Police Officer Moroni Mendez confirmed during a press briefing that officers responded swiftly after multiple 911 calls reported gunfire.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered several victims with gunshot and shrapnel injuries. Three individuals succumbed to their injuries on the scene or shortly after, while five others were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their conditions have not been disclosed.

Investigation underway

Officer Mendez stated that police believe multiple shooters were involved in the attack. No arrests have been made so far, but several individuals are being questioned. The restaurant and surrounding area have been cordoned off as forensic teams continue to examine the crime scene.

“Obviously there were a lot of people here,” said Mendez. “Anyone who has information, please come forward… We want to ensure a complete and thorough investigation and do right by the victims.”

A witness, Lupe Rodriguez, described the chaos and terror at the scene. “There was a man on the ground, and it didn’t look like he made it,” Rodriguez said. “His father was yelling out his name. It was pretty bad.”

Ongoing gun violence crisis

This deadly incident marks yet another addition to the growing list of mass shootings in the United States, which has been grappling with rising gun violence. In the past 50 years, more than 1.5 million Americans have reportedly died due to gun-related incidents.

Despite having a population of around 330 million, the U.S. has over 400 million firearms in circulation. Federal laws allow individuals as young as 18 to buy rifles or small arms, and 21 for other firearms, raising persistent concerns over accessibility.

Call for public assistance

Authorities are urging witnesses or anyone with video footage or information related to the shooting to contact Glendale Police. Investigators continue to work tirelessly to identify the suspects and determine the motive behind this deadly act.

(AP inputs)