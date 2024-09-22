Four killed, several injured in mass shooting at Alabama in United States

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

US mass shooting: Four people were killed while dozens injured in a shooting incident outside a bar in Birmingham, Alabama in the US late Saturday night, according to reports. The shooting took place in the Five Point South area in Alabama's Birmingham at around 11 pm (local time), ABC News reported. The University of Alabama is a nearby location and which has several hangout spots consisting of restaurants and bars.

"BPD officers are on the scene of multiple people shot with possibly multiple casualties," the local police said in a post on X.

Three people died on the spot. Birmingham Officer Truman Fitzgerald said that when the police arrived on the crime scene, two men and a woman were unresponsive with gunshot wounds and were declared dead, CNN reported. The fourth victim died at an area hospital.

“We believe that multiple shooters fired multiple shots on a group of people,” Fitzgerald said. No suspects were in custody as of early Sunday, CNN reported.

“We have dozens of gunshot victims from this area,” Fitzgerald added. “I’m told at least four of those gunshot victims are life-threatening, the others have various injuries.”

Further details into the incident are awaited...