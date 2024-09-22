Sunday, September 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. Four killed, several injured in mass shooting at Alabama in United States

Four killed, several injured in mass shooting at Alabama in United States

The incident took place late Saturday night in Alabama. The police rushed to the spot and initiated the investigation.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Birmingham Updated on: September 22, 2024 12:25 IST
Representative Image
Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

US mass shooting: Four people were killed while dozens injured in a shooting incident outside a bar in Birmingham, Alabama in the US late Saturday night, according to reports. The shooting took place in the Five Point South area in Alabama's Birmingham at around 11 pm (local time), ABC News reported. The University of Alabama is a nearby location and which has several hangout spots consisting of restaurants and bars.

"BPD officers are on the scene of multiple people shot with possibly multiple casualties," the local police said in a post on X.

Three people died on the spot. Birmingham Officer Truman Fitzgerald said that when the police arrived on the crime scene, two men and a woman were unresponsive with gunshot wounds and were declared dead, CNN reported. The fourth victim died at an area hospital.

“We believe that multiple shooters fired multiple shots on a group of people,” Fitzgerald said. No suspects were in custody as of early Sunday, CNN reported.

“We have dozens of gunshot victims from this area,” Fitzgerald added. “I’m told at least four of those gunshot victims are life-threatening, the others have various injuries.”

Further details into the incident are awaited...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement