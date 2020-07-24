Image Source : AP Marine assigned to Trump's chopper squadron tests COVID-19 positive

A US Marine assigned to the military helicopter squadron responsible for transporting President Donald Trump has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a media report said. The Marine, assigned to Marine Helicopter Squadron 1, was tested on Tuesday and received the positive result on Thursday, Marine Corps spokesperson Capt. Joseph Butterfield told Politico news, adding that the squadron administers 80 to 100 tests per week.

The squadron was informed of the positive test on Thursday, ahead of the President's planned travel to Bedminster, New Jersey, this weekend, Butterfield said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Marines who may have had contact with the infected Marine have been removed from the detachment," Butterfield told Politico, noting that the infected Marine was never in direct contact with Trump's helicopters, which are referred to as "Marine One".

"No impact is expected to the President during his trip to Bedminster, New Jersey"

A White House official also confirmed that the Marine "had no contact with the President or any administration personnel".

This marks the latest instance of coronavirus hitting close to the President, Politico news reported.

The cafeteria and another eatery at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building were closed on Wednesday after an employee tested positive for the virus.

In May, a personal valet for Trump and a senior member of Vice President Mike Pence's staff tested positive.

Also, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, received a positive test result for coronavirus.

