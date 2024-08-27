VIDEO: US man decapitates elderly parents and dog; sings 'I love you' as police shoot him

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

California: In a horrific incident, US police in southern California discovered a grizzly scene as they came across a 41-year-old man who had allegedly decapitated his senior parents and the family dog, according to local media reports. As the police encountered the suspect, he was singing 'I love you ' while dangerously approaching the officer with a metal object, prompting the officer to pump bullets in his chest.

The gruesome incident took place on July 9, when Joseph Brandon Gerdvil, 41, allegedly decapitated his parents Antoinette Gerdvil, 79, and Tonald Walter Gerdvil, 77, while deputies also found a decapitated dog belonging to the married couple, according to USA Today. He then sent graphic images of their mutilated bodies to his cousin, who immediately called the authorities, said the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

After the suspect allegedly attacked a maintenance worker, another deputy spotted Gerdvil driving a golf cart on a bike path about three miles away from the mobile home park, as per CBS News. He then got out of the cart and threw a shovel at the deputy's vehicle. Another deputy confronted him and ordered him to stand down, but Gerdvil ignored him and marched towards him with a metal water meter.

The deputy shot Gerdvil five times as he fell in blood-soaked clothes, rambling incoherently. More deputies arrived on the scene a few minutes later and help place the wounded man in handcuffs. While doing so, Gerdvil says, "I love you," and "I'm sorry you're going to have to die." He also began to sing as the deputies treated his wounds.

"Just finish me off... Put one in my head, please. I beg of you," he told the deputies. Deputies who were sent to the couple's home Tuesday found "a horrific scene, which included the decapitated and mutilated bodies of Ronald and Antoinette Gerdvil, as well as a decapitated dog belonging to the married couple," according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. The motive and circumstances behind the killings are yet to be determined.

Gerdvil was taken to a hospital in stable condition and was recently booked into jail on two counts of homicide, according to a jail spokesperson. It was not immediately known if he had obtained an attorney or when he was due in court. If convicted, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

