'Creepy man' boarded Delta Airlines flight without ticket and valid boarding pass | What happened next?

In India, there is a common scene in trains where passengers board the train without having tickets, even though the price is low and the person can afford it. However, this time, a bizarre incident was reported in the United States where a man boarded a Delta flight without a valid boarding pass. But the main question is how? The answer is even more puzzling- "just by following a family". Now, Delta Air Lines said it is reviewing how a man who allegedly followed a family around the terminal then boarded the family’s plane earlier this month without a ticket for the flight. The incident happened at Washington Dulles International Airport.

Delta Airlines launches investigation

“Delta has processes in place for gate agents and flight crews to verify that individuals onboard aircraft prior to departure are customers that are booked on that particular flight,” the airline said in a statement. “Delta is reviewing the matter in question internally and has been in touch with airport authorities in conjunction with this review.”

Lauren Benton told ABC News that she noticed a man who appeared to be following herself, her husband and their two young children inside the terminal, even into a women’s restroom. She said when they boarded the plane, the man followed and sat down in their row. Benton said her husband confronted the man, and a flight attendant asked to see his boarding pass, which he was unable to produce.

The man was removed from the plane. According to the Transportation Security Administration, he had a valid ID and boarding pass for a later flight, explaining how he got past the checkpoint.

Delta flights and its chaotic incidents

In a strange event, pilots of a Delta flight which took off from Detroit to Amsterdam were forced to divert the flight to New York’s Kennedy Airport last month. The reason was something which could be called "rare" but it sounded quirky when the pilots had to announce an "emergency". The pilots took swift action after passengers were served spoiled food, airline officials said. The redeye flight took off from Detroit around 11 pm Tuesday and landed in New York at 4 am "after reports that a portion of the Main Cabin in-flight meal service was spoiled," a Delta spokesperson said in a statement.

Delta Plane with 277 passengers makes emergency landing

A spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the airport, said 14 of the plane’s 277 passengers as well as 10 crew members were treated by medical personnel when the flight landed. None of them required hospitalisation. It was not clear how many people in total ate the spoiled food. Delta said it would investigate the incident. "This is not the service Delta is known for and we sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travels," the Delta spokesperson said.

