US lifts naval blockade of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei claims Trump signed peace deal in desperation | Updates

Washington:

A day after the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding to end the conflict, Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei launched a sharp attack on US President Donald Trump, claiming the American leader was "desperate" for a deal and had used "all kinds of leverage" to secure it.

In his first public remarks since the draft agreement was signed, Mojtaba told the Iranian people on Thursday that he had initially opposed the deal "as a matter of principle" but ultimately approved it after receiving assurances from President Masoud Pezeshkian and members of Iran's Supreme National Security Council that the country's interests and those of the "Resistance Front" would be safeguarded.

"Officials in charge, out of sincere concern and goodwill, made extensive efforts -- and of course, it was the American President who, out of desperation, used all kinds of leverage to bring this about," he said.

On June 18, Trump and Pezeshkian formally signed an agreement aimed at ending months of hostilities and paving the way for broader negotiations. The document was virtually endorsed by both leaders after being initially signed by US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

US lifts Iran naval blockade

JD Vance said on Thursday that the US Navy had allowed more than a dozen ships to access Iranian ports, effectively lifting a blockade as part of the agreement to end the war.

Speaking at a White House press briefing, Vance said oil traffic through the Strait of Hormuz had resumed, adding that more than 12.5 million barrels had passed through the strategic waterway on Wednesday night alone.

"So we're also honouring our end of the early part of the agreement on the military side," Vance said, dismissing criticism that the deal disproportionately favours Iran.

In unusually blunt remarks, he also warned critics in Israel against "attacking the only powerful ally" the country has left.

"Donald J. Trump is the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time," Vance said, taking aim at members of the Israeli government.

The vice president added that he plans to travel to Switzerland for talks on implementing the Iran agreement, though no timeline has been finalised. He had been expected to lead negotiations on reducing Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium and ensuring the uninterrupted flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier this week, two oil tankers departed Iran and crossed the US military blockade without being intercepted. According to a merchant shipping tracking website, the vessels were carrying a combined 3.8 million barrels of Iranian crude oil.

Meanwhile, Iranian state media reported that shipping activity at the country's southern ports had "normalised", though it stressed that the Strait of Hormuz remains under the supervision and control of the Iranian military, and that transit through the waterway still requires coordination.

Major shipping companies have also begun moving vessels through the Strait of Hormuz following the agreement, according to maritime data firm Lloyd's List Intelligence. However, the company did not provide figures on the total number of vessels that had passed through the strait as of Thursday.

Richard Meade, editor-in-chief of Lloyd's List, said that for the first time in 110 days, ships owned by major international companies were transiting the strait after having effectively been stranded since February.

Tankers operated by Grimaldi Group, Cosco, Knutsen and NYK have already passed through the waterway. In addition, two Iran-flagged crude oil tankers owned by the National Iranian Tanker Company, which remains under sanctions, have entered the strait, according to Lloyd's List.