US to lift travel ban on 8 southern African countries, says White House official

Follow us on Image Source : AP The restrictions, imposed last month, were meant to blunt the spread of the new 'Omicron' variant of Covid-19.

Highlights US will lift the temporary travel restrictions on eight Southern Africa countries on December 31.

White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said: The restrictions gave us time to understand Omicron.

"We know our existing vaccines work against Omicron," added Kevin Munoz, announcing the decision.

The US will lift the temporary travel restrictions on eight Southern Africa countries on December 31, said White House spokesman Kevin Munoz on Friday.

Foreign nationals who are barred from the United States because they have been in one of the eight countries within the prior 14 days will again be allowed on U.S.-bound flights leaving after 12:01 a.m. ET on Dec. 31, reported news agency Reuters, quoting a White House official.

Kevin Munoz, announcing the decision on Twitter said, "The restrictions gave us time to understand Omicron and we know our existing vaccines work against Omicron, esp boosted."

The restrictions, imposed last month, were meant to blunt the spread of the new 'Omicron' variant of Covid-19. The Nov. 29 ban barred nearly all non-U.S. citizens who had recently been in South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.

Follow Omicron LIVE updates HERE

ALSO READ | Omicron forces states to bring back night curfews, restrictions to check virus spread

Latest World News