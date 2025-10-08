US lawmakers urge Donald Trump to repair, reset ties with India after tariff escalation The lawmakers highlighted that in late August 2025, the Trump administration increased tariffs on Indian imports to as much as 50 per cent. This included an initial 25 per cent “reciprocal” levy, followed by an additional 25 per cent duty in retaliation for India’s ongoing energy trade with Russia.

Washington:

A bipartisan group of United States lawmakers has written to US President Donald Trump, urging him to take swift action to repair Washington’s strained relationship with India. The appeal comes in the wake of sharp tariff hikes on Indian goods that, according to the lawmakers, have jeopardised trade, increased consumer prices, and undermined strategic ties between the two democracies.

In the letter addressed to the White House, Members of Congress stated that “recent actions by your administration have strained relations with the world’s largest democracy,” warning of “negative consequences for both countries” if trade disputes continue unaddressed.

Tariff dispute and economic fallout

The letter referenced the Trump administration’s decision in late August 2025 to raise tariffs on Indian imports to as high as 50 per cent- combining initial 25 per cent “reciprocal” tariffs with an additional 25 per cent duty imposed over India’s continued energy purchases from Russia. These measures, lawmakers said, have deeply affected Indian manufacturers while simultaneously driving up costs for American consumers.

“These punitive measures have disrupted supply chains that US companies rely on and raised prices for everyday goods,” the representatives wrote. They emphasized that the US-India trade partnership supports hundreds of thousands of jobs across both nations, with collaboration spanning industries such as semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and renewable energy.

Warning against strategic shift toward rivals

Highlighting India’s critical role in the Indo-Pacific and global security, the lawmakers cautioned that prolonged tensions could push New Delhi closer to “regimes hostile to the United States, including China and Russia.” They called India a “stabilizing force in the Indo-Pacific” and “a vital partner in defence cooperation,” citing its active participation in the Quad alliance alongside the US, Japan, and Australia.

“The United States and India share democratic traditions that distinguish us from authoritarian competitors,” the letter read. It further underscored that maintaining a respectful and balanced partnership with India is essential to advancing shared democratic and economic goals.

Call for recalibration, not confrontation

The congressional group urged President Trump to “reaffirm America’s commitment to India” and adopt what they termed a “recalibration, not confrontation” approach in bilateral relations. They recommended a comprehensive review of current tariff measures and renewed diplomatic engagement with Indian leadership to strengthen mutual trust.

Key signatories and political context

The letter was signed by several prominent members of Congress, including Representatives Deborah K Ross, Ro Khanna, Brad Sherman, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Pramila Jayapal, and Frank Pallone Jr. Many of these lawmakers represent constituencies with significant Indian-American populations and have long advocated for deeper strategic and economic ties between the two nations.

The appeal reflects growing concern within Washington that the recent tariff escalation could undo years of progress in US-India relations, potentially weakening the broader coalition aimed at maintaining stability and balance in the Indo-Pacific region.