US lawmaker introduces bill to make Greenland America's 51st State: Know what the proposed law says

Washington:

Randy Fine of Florida, a Republican lawmaker on Tuesday introduced a bill in the US House of Representatives to make Greenland the 51st state in the country. Randy Fine formally introduced the Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act aimed at giving the US government legal authority to pursue annexation and eventual statehood for Greenland. The lawmakers frame the measure as critical to countering expanding Chinese and Russian influence in the Arctic, but the proposal has already sparked fierce international resistance and heightened geopolitical tensions.

New bill would empower Trump to take whatever steps necessary

Once passed, the new bill would empower the President Trump to “take whatever steps necessary” to negotiate or acquire Greenland as a US territory and directs a full report to Congress on reforms needed for eventual US statehood.

Randy Fine has tabled the bill to allow US President Donald Trump to take the steps needed to acquire Greenland, a Denmark territory, and eventually make it part of the United States.

Fine said that Greenland is extremely important for US security because it sits in the Arctic and can control key shipping routes used for trade, military movement, and energy transport. "America cannot leave that future in the hands of regimes that despise our values and seek to undermine our security," he added.

US should not allow countries that oppose American values

Fine also warned that the US should not allow countries that oppose American values or security interests to gain influence over Greenland. Earlier, President Trump reiterated his interest in Greenland, calling it an “absolute necessity” for US defense and national security and saying Washington “needs Greenland” amid intensifying global competition with Beijing and Moscow.

