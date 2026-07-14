US launches fresh attacks on Iran after Tehran retaliates against UAE tankers in Hormuz | What we know so far

Washington:

The US launched fresh strikes on Iran early on Tuesday, hours after President Donald Trump said Washington is "reinstating" a blockade on Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. Trump separately suggested the United States will charge other ships for safe passage, upending hundreds of years of American policy supporting freedom of navigation across the globe.

Iran attacks Bahrain and two oil tankers of UAE

The development comes after Iran responded with attacks targeting Bahrain and two tankers associated with the United Arab Emirates travelling through the strait, killing one mariner and wounding eight others. The Emirates threatened to retaliate against Iran, potentially drawing the nation home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai back into fighting with Tehran.

Iran and US vie for control of Hormuz

The attacks from both the nations come as Iran and the US vie for control of the strait through which a fifth of all crude oil and natural gas once passed in peacetime. The price of benchmark Brent crude oil rose to a one-month high of over USD 84 in trading early Tuesday, still well below the nearly USD 120 reached at the height of the war but threatening to make costs everywhere higher.

US Central Command announced on social media that the US military had begun another round of strikes against Iran.

"These strikes will continue imposing a heavy cost on Iranian forces and degrade their ability to attack innocent civilians and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," the US military said.

We're hitting them very hard and it'll continue: Trump

Moments after the military announced the new strikes, Trump called it "another major attack". "We're hitting them very hard. And it'll continue, and we'll see what happens," he told reporters in the Oval Office. "We're knocking out all of their offensive capability and we're controlling the straits. We're putting the blockade back."

Trump also provided new details on his administration doing an about-face and suggesting it will charge tolls for ships going through the strait, after previously suggesting that it wouldn't.

"We're protecting a very rich portion of the world," he said. "We're spending money. And so, what we've done is, we are going to be reimbursed for protection."

It's a change in US policy that, until now, he said the strait should remain open to all without tolls - as it was before the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28. Any attempt by the US or Iran to charge fees would violate global norms on freedom of navigation and raise tensions, likely causing further economic disruption far beyond the region. The US Navy has fought for freedom of navigation on the seas since the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812.

UAE says Iran attacked two tankers in Hormuz

The United Arab Emirates' Defence Ministry said early Tuesday that Iran attacked two tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, killing one mariner and wounding eight others.

The Emirati Defence Ministry said Iran launched two cruise missiles at the tankers Mombasa and Al Bahiyah. The attacks set both tankers ablaze, though the fires were extinguished.

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard claimed the attack on the tankers, saying the vessels "ignored repeated warnings". "They chose to pass through a minefield and were subsequently targeted and disabled," the Guard said.

Bahrain comes under renewed attack from Iran

Bahrain also came under renewed attack early Tuesday morning as Iran retaliated over the latest round of US airstrikes. Bahrain sounded its missile alert sirens twice, urging the public to seek shelter. There was no word on any damage or casualties from the attack. The Emirati Defence Ministry said the attack on the tankers killed one Indian national and wounded six Indians and two Ukrainians.

"The UAE reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, its citizens and residents," the Defence Ministry added.

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Trump says US 'taking control' of Hormuz, to be paid for 'guarding' it; reinstates Iran blockade