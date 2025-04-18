US launches deadliest strike on Yemeni oil port, 74 killed, over 170 injured The overall casualties in the US campaign launched against Houthi rebels have not been ascertained yet since the US military's Central Command, so far, has not released any information on the campaign, its specific targets and how many people have been killed.

Sanna, Yemen:

The US airstrikes targeted an oil port held by Yemen's Houthi rebels on Friday, killing 74 while leaving over 170 injured, media reports claim. The latest strikes mark the deadliest known attack under President Donald Trump's new campaign targeting the rebels. The total number of casualties in the US campaign launched has not been ascertained yet since the US military's Central Command, so far, has not released any information on the campaign, its specific targets and how many people have been killed.

Information dissemination becomes difficult from Yemen also, as Yemen's Houthi rebels strictly control access to areas attacked and don't publish information on the strikes.

However, the strike on the Ras Isa oil port, which led to massive fireballs shooting into the night sky, represented a major escalation for the American campaign. The Houthis were quick to release the graphic footage of those killed in the attack.

In a statement, Central Command said that “US forces took action to eliminate this source of fuel for the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists and deprive them of illegal revenue that has funded Houthi efforts to terrorise the entire region for over 10 years.”

“This strike was not intended to harm the people of Yemen, who rightly want to throw off the yoke of Houthi subjugation and live peacefully,” it added.

It declined to comment when asked by news agency The Associated Press regarding civilians reportedly being killed and did not acknowledge any casualties.

Earlier, the Israeli military said that the Iranian-backed Houthis on Friday launched a missile toward Israel that was intercepted.

The war in Yemen, meanwhile, further internationalised as the US alleged a Chinese satellite company was “directly supporting” Houthi attacks, something Beijing declined to directly comment on Friday.

(With inputs from AP)