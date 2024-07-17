US: Knife-wielding man shot dead by police officers near Trump's party event, residents furious

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Tuesday marked the second day of the Republican National Convention (RNC).

Milwaukee: A man wielding two knives was shot and killed by police officers from Ohio, who were present in Wisconsin for the Republican National Convention that nominated former US President Donald Trump as the party's nominee for the upcoming presidential elections. Notably, tensions are high and security is on maximum alert following a shocking assassination attempt on Trump.

Five members of the Columbus, Ohio, police department fired on the man, who had a knife in each hand, refused police commands and charged at an unarmed man before police fired, Milwaukee Chief Jeffrey Norman said at a news conference on Tuesday. Two knives were recovered from the scene, the chief said. "These officers, who were not from this area, took it upon themselves to act and save someone's life today," said Norman.

However, the shooting did not go well with the residents of Milwaukee, who questioned why out-of-state officers were in their neighbourhood located about a mile from the convention site. The Columbus Police Department, as well as the chief of staff for Milwaukee's mayor and a spokesperson for the convention's joint command centre, all said there was nothing to suggest the shooting was related to the convention itself.

Why were out-of-state officers in Milwaukee?

Thousands of officers from multiple jurisdictions are in Milwaukee providing additional security for the convention that began Monday and will conclude on Thursday. The additional security for the convention comes in the aftermath of an assassination attempt on former President Trump in Pennsylvania on Saturday that shook America.

Milwaukee police chief Norman said 13 officers who were part of a bicycle patrol from Columbus were within their assigned zone having a meeting when they saw the altercation. "The officers observed a subject armed with a knife in each hand, engaged in an altercation with another unarmed individual,” he said. The officers fired only after the man ignored multiple commands and moved towards the unarmed man.

However, Milwaukee residents expressed outrage about the involvement of a police department in town because of the convention and planned a night-time vigil. "They came into our community and shot down our family right here at a public park...What are you doing in our city, shooting people down?” said Linda Sharpe, the cousin of the man who was killed.

The man, whom Linda identified as Samuel Sharpe, reportedly lived in a tent encampment across the street from where the shooting occurred. Residents said the encampment was a long-standing feature of the neighbourhood, which is home to several social service clinics and a shelter. Kenneth Johnson, a volunteer with Friends Without Shelter, said he often dropped off food to the man and others who lived in the tents — and questioned what an out-of-state officer had been doing at the location.

“If MPD (Milwaukee police) would have been there, that man would still be alive right now,” said David Porter, who also knew the man, while expressing anger about his death. The shooting happened near King Park, roughly a mile from the convention centre, where a small group of protesters gathered before marching on Monday.

Man in ski mask, armed with AK-47, arrested near Republican event

This came after a man armed with an AK-47 pistol and wearing a ski mask was arrested on Monday just blocks from Fiserv Forum where the Republican National Convention is being held in Milwaukee, a federal law enforcement source confirmed to Fox News. Homeland Security Investigators and Capitol Police were conducting surveillance near the RNC perimeter when they noticed a suspicious man approaching.

After searching, police found a gun and a full magazine in the suspect's bag. His intentions were unclear. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office is reviewing potential charges against the suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed. Police further said the man does not have a concealed weapon license in Wisconsin or any other state.

Meanwhile, a US Representative from Minnesota, Derrick Van Orden, said he was assaulted by a protester while he was waiting to enter the RNC venue.

(with AP inputs)

