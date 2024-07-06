US: Four killed, three injured in mass shooting at a home in Kentucky

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

Four people were killed while three others were injured after a shooting at a home in Florence city of northern Kentucky, US in the early hours of Saturday, police said. The suspect shooter later fled the scene but was chased by the police. However, the suspect’s car eventually fell into a ditch. In a press release, the Florence police department said that they found seven victims when they arrived at the house where the shooting took place at about 2:50 am.

Upon the arrival of the police, four victims had already died while three were wounded and were in critical condition. They were rushed to Cincinnati Hospital which is approximately 12 miles north. Additionally, the police stated that the suspect was chased and after his case veered off the road and fell into a ditch, he was caught. The suspect had a self-inflicted gunshot wound and eventually succumbed to it at a hospital, police added. So far the police have given only limited details. According to them, the suspect acted alone, and there was no ongoing threat to the public.

What Police said?

According to Florence Police Chief Jeff Mallery, people had gathered for a birthday party for the 21-year-old son of the house owner. The house owner died in the shooting, he added. Maller said that it appeared that the 20-year-old suspect knew the people at the party but was not invited. He also said that the motive behind the shooting is being investigated.

Mallery said, “I know what's going on throughout the nation, but this is the first time that we've had a mass shooting in Florence”. “Yeah, it is very emotional. My emotions are for the victims, their families, the officers that responded, everybody that was touched by this situation”, he added.

Earlier mass shooting in Kentucky

Earlier on June 23, another incident of mass shooting was reported from Kentucky state of the United States. Back then, one individual was killed while seven others were injured after a suspect shot indiscriminately outside the H20 Lounge nightclub in Louisville.

According to the Louisville Police Metro Department's statement, first responders had found two people who sustained gunshot wounds, when they reached the spot at around 12:47 am (local time). Later, one of the victims was pronounced dead while the other was in critical condition.

