US: Birthday party turns deadly in Kentucky, uninvited guest kills 4, later accused die in police car chase

Kentucky mass shooting: At least four people were killed, and three others were wounded in a shooting during a party at a home in northern Kentucky, police said on Saturday. The shooting suspect later died after fleeing the home and leading police on a vehicle pursuit that ended with the suspect's car falling into a ditch, police said. Police heard shots being fired when they arrived at a home in Florence at about 2:50 am, said Jeff Mallery, the city's police chief. Police found seven shooting victims at the home, Mallery told media during a news conference.

Four people were found dead, police said. Three people were taken to a hospital in Cincinnati in critical condition. They were expected to recover, Mallery said. The suspect led police on a chase that ended after his vehicle went off a road and fell into a ditch. The suspect had a self-inflicted gunshot wound and died at a hospital, police said.

Police said the suspect acted alone, and there was no ongoing threat to the public. People had gathered at the home for a birthday party for the 21-year-old son of the homeowner, Mallery said. The homeowner died in the shooting, the police chief said. It appeared that the 20-year-old suspect knew people at the party but he had not been invited, Mallery said. A motive was under investigation.

“I know what's going on throughout the nation, but this is the first time that we've had a mass shooting in Florence,” Mallery said. “Yeah, it is very emotional. My emotions are for the victims, their families, the officers who responded, and everybody that was touched by this situation.” Florence is located about 12 miles (19 km) south of Cincinnati, Ohio.

The latest incident comes a day after a mass shooting that killed four people and injured nine others at a grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas on Friday (local time). The Arkansas State Police had stated that the shooting happened at the Mad Butcher grocery store around 11:30 am local time. Arkansas State Police promptly responded to the information leading to a gunfire exchange between the lone suspect and police. Both the responding officers and the suspect sustained injuries, but none are believed to be life-threatening.

Notably, there has been a sharp spike in shooting incidents in the past few weeks. At least 21 other mass shootings were recorded by the Gun Violence Archive since last Friday. ​

