US KC-135 flying gas station goes missing over Qatar, called 'emergency' moments ago

New Delhi:

A KC-135 Stratotanker, US military aircraft often called a “flying gas station,” reportedly lost contact while flying over the Gulf region near the Strait of Hormuz. Flight tracking data showed the aircraft sending out a 7700 emergency code, a global signal used by pilots to indicate a serious problem. Shortly after, the aircraft disappeared from public radar near Qatar.

What happened before it vanished

Reports suggest the aircraft was carrying out refuelling operations in the air when the emergency alert was sent. It then changed direction and began descending, possibly heading towards a military base.

About an hour after the emergency signal was first noticed, the aircraft’s tracking signal was completely lost. However, officials have not confirmed what exactly caused the issue.

Cause still unknown

The 7700 emergency code can be used in many situations, including:

Technical or mechanical failure

Fire on board

Medical emergency

Possible external threat

So far, there is no clear information about what led to the emergency. There have also been no reports of a crash, debris, or rescue operations in the area.

The incident comes at a time of ongoing tension between the United States and Iran, even after a recent ceasefire in the region.

Earlier reports have claimed that Iran-backed groups targeted US military assets in the past, raising concerns about whether this latest incident could be linked. However, there is no official confirmation of any attack in this case.

Neither the US military nor Iranian authorities have issued a statement about the aircraft’s status. Reports based on flight-tracking platforms remain the main source of information for now.

About the KC-135 stratotanker

The KC-135 is a key aircraft used by the US Air Force for mid-air refuelling. It allows fighter jets, bombers, and other aircraft to stay in the air longer and travel greater distances. Based on an early Boeing 707 design, the aircraft has been in service for more than 60 years. It can also carry cargo, passengers, and even support medical evacuation missions when needed.